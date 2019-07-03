Intel : Artificial Intelligence

Intel vice president Naveen Rao discusses the future of Intel's Nervana platform.

We encounter artificial intelligence in our daily tasks when we use talk-to-text and photo tagging technology. We see it contributing to cutting-edge innovations: precision medicine, injury prediction and autonomous cars.

By allowing machines to learn, reason, act and adapt in the real world, artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping businesses unlock deeper levels of knowledge and insights from massive amounts of data.

Our artificial intelligence strategy is to help ensure that every data scientist, developer and practitioner has access to the best platform and easiest starting point to solve the AI problem being tackled from the data center to the edge. In 2017, Intel made significant progress across the company in putting this strategy into action.

Naveen Rao, corporate vice president and general manager of the Artificial Intelligence Products Group at Intel Corporation, offers opening comments Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the #POLITICOTech event in Washington, D.C. The 'New Age of Innovation: Government's Role in Artificial Intelligence' was sponsored by Intel and included a panel of political and policy speakers. (Credit: Rod Lamkey Jr./POLITICO)

On May 23-24, 2018, Intel hosts its inaugural AI DevCon event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The event is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives and see practical implementations that break barriers between theory and real-world practice.

Naveen Rao, vice president and general manager of the Artificial Intelligence Products Group at Intel Corporation, opens Intel AI DevCon on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in San Francisco. AI DevCon event is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Kushal Datta, Intel research scientist, speaks Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at AI DevCon. Intel AI DevCon on May 23-24, 2018, in San Francisco, is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Naveen Rao (right), vice president and general manager of the Artificial Intelligence Products Group at Intel Corporation, speaks with James Jacobs, chief executive officer of Ziva, at Intel AI DevCon on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in San Francisco. The AI DevCon event is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Naveen Rao (right), vice president and general manager of the Artificial Intelligence Products Group at Intel Corporation, speaks with Thomas Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer of C3 IoT, at Intel AI DevCon on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in San Francisco. The AI DevCon event is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Yinyin Liu, head of data science, Intel AI, speaks Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at AI DevCon. Intel AI DevCon on May 23-24, 2018, in San Francisco, is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Genevieve Bell, director of the Autonomony, Agency and Assurance (3A) Institute and Intel Senior Fellow, speaks Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at AI DevCon. Intel AI DevCon on May 23-24, 2018, in San Francisco, is designed to connect the top minds in data science, machine and deep learning, application development, and research to hear the latest perspectives on artificial intelligence. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)



» Download 'SOLVE: Healthcare - Intel Helps Shape the Future with Artificial Intelligence (Event Replay)'

Bryce Olson, Global Marketing Director, Health and Life Sciences Group at Intel Corporation, kicks off SOLVE: Healthcare on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center with welcome remarks and an introduction of the speakers and topics for the day. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Navin Shenoy, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Data Center Group at Intel Corporation, gives a presentation on how Intel's AI solutions are helping to solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018. Attendees learn that data holds the promise of AI and why we must unlock its potential to reduce costs, improve quality and increase access, and pave the way to precision health. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Dr. Michael Blum, MD, UCSF Associate Vice Chancellor for Informatics; Executive Director, UCSF Center for Digital Health Innovation, talks about the work UCSF is doing to blur the line between medicine and health to create seamless and non-invasive, personalized inferences that apply throughout our lives all over the world and in all settings at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Rachael A. Callcut, M.D., M.S.P.H., Program Director, SmarterHealth, Director of Data Science and Advanced Analytics, UCSF Center for Digital Health Innovation; Jonathan Cohen, MD, PhD, Princeton Neuroscience Institute; Xavier Urtubey, MD, MBA, Co-Founder & CEO, AccuHealth; Lonny Northrup, Sr. Health Informaticist, Intermountain Healthcare; and moderator Jennifer Esposito, General Manager, Health and Life Sciences Group at Intel Corporation (from left to right), discuss how AI is changing healthcare today at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center. The panel analyzes the progress made in healthcare services, ranging from trauma care/ER to imaging and precision diagnostics, and how AI is enabling healthcare clinicians, researchers and academics to achieve advances and breakthroughs today. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The second panel at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 includes (from left to right) Lee Lichtenstein, Associate Director, Somatic Computational Methods, Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard; David Holmes, PhD, Collaborative Scientist and Biomedical Engineer, Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Mayo Clinic; Chris Hane, PhD, Vice President - Data Science, OptumLabs; Juliesta Sylvester, Managing Director, Diaceutics; and is moderated by Arjun Bansal, Vice President, General Manager, Artificial Intelligence Software and Lab, Intel Corporation. The panelists discuss recent cutting-edge AI developments in the healthcare industry that have the potential to become mainstream diagnostic/therapeutic offerings in the near future, such as personalized medicine, gene therapy, imaging and other areas of treatment that are benefitting from advances in AI. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Panelists (from left to right) Morteza Mardani, Research Scientist, Stanford University Department of Electrical Engineering and Radiology; Shreyas Vasanawala, MD/PhD, Associate Professor of Radiology (Pediatric Radiology), Stanford & Founder, Arterys; Parsa Mirhaji, Director, Center for Health Data Innovations Chief Technology Officer, NYC Clinical Data Research Network, Montefiore Medical Center; and moderator Ted Willke, Senior Principal Engineer, Intel Labs, discuss some of the barriers to AI adoption in healthcare at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center. The panelists explore the thorny issues we need to overcome to ensure that AI can reach its full potential in healthcare, such as patient privacy/HIPPA, security of data, the lack of transparency in AI models and technical challenges that are proving to be daunting issues. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Attendees at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center learn about how one participant, Diaceutics, is working to organize and categorize patient testing data to deliver the right medicine to the right patients at the right time. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Attendees tour SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center and experience a demo of Doctor Hazel's AI that detects skin cancer in real-time. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Attendees at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center learn how Stanford Medical is reducing the time it takes to perform pediatric MRIs down to 70 seconds and why this is a huge step forward for parents and patients. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Dr. Michael Blum, MD, UCSF Associate Vice Chancellor for Informatics; Executive Director, UCSF Center for Digital Health Innovation (right) receives a demo of GE Healthcare's AI powered medical imaging workflows, which provide insight and actionability to help inform decision making and improve outcomes at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Ted Willke, Senior Principal Engineer, Intel Labs (left) learns about Stanford Medical's high-speed imaging reconstruction for pediatrics analytics at SOLVE: Healthcare on March 21, 2018 at UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center. (Credit: Intel Corporation)



» Download '2018 SOLVE: Healthcare event (B-roll)'

The Intel® Nervana™ Neural Network Processor is the industry's first silicon for neural network processing. Introduced in October 2017, the Intel Nervana NNP promises to revolutionize AI computing across myriad industries. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

