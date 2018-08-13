Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/13 06:54:33 pm
48.765 USD   -0.17%
06:30pINTEL : Artificial Intelligence Helps Bring ‘The Meg’ Me..
PU
06:30pINTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
08/10INTEL : Media Alert Data-Centric Innovation Summit Data Center Platf..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : Artificial Intelligence Helps Bring ‘The Meg’ Mega Shark to the Big Screen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:30pm CEST
  • A scene from the motion picture 'The Meg' shows a simulated 75-foot-long shark, the Megalodon. Intel artificial intelligence technology helped in the creation of the prehistoric shark for the 2018 film. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • A scene from the motion picture 'The Meg' shows a simulated 75-foot-long shark, the Megalodon. Intel artificial intelligence technology helped in the creation of the prehistoric shark for the 2018 film. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • A scene from the motion picture 'The Meg' shows a simulated 75-foot-long shark, the Megalodon. Intel artificial intelligence technology helped in the creation of the prehistoric shark for the 2018 film. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • A poster from the motion picture 'The Meg' shows a simulated 75-foot-long shark, the Megalodon. Intel artificial intelligence technology helped in the creation of the prehistoric shark for the 2018 film. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What's New: Last week, Warner Bros. Pictures* and Gravity Pictures* released 'The Meg*,' a science fiction action thriller film starring a prehistoric, 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. Powered by Intel artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and created by Scanline VFX * using the Ziva VFX* software, the Megalodon was created by VFX animators in record time and with lifelike accuracy - from the way the shark moves in the water to its muscles and skin - to deliver a jaw-dropping experience to movie audiences around the world.

'At Intel, we strive every day to make the amazing possible, and it's exciting to see our Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors used to bring the film's Megalodon shark to life on the big screen.'
- Julie Choi, head of AI Marketing, Intel

Why It's Important: AI technology allows movies to create incredibly detailed and lifelike graphics, while saving time throughout creative iterations, which all work together to elevate the art of movie creation and enhance the audience experience.

Re-creating a prehistoric, 75-foot long shark in the water for the big screen is not an easy task. In addition to bringing the Megalodon to life, Scanline and Ziva also needed to ensure its movements through the ocean, a fluid background, were realistic. They were able to realistically create the Megalodon moving through water by processing a number of physical simulations and then running the simulated shark through all of the movements and poses needed in the shots for the film.

'At Ziva, we help creators make amazing creatures with the power of Intel AI. One of the great advantages to using Intel Xeon Scalable processors is that they allow us to generate amazing training data. When you want to train a machine learning process, it needs to know how something is going to behave in order to anticipate itself, or extrapolate how it expects something to behave - in this case, the movement of the shark itself. Intel Xeon technology helped the film's creators do that quickly and efficiently and in the most realistic way possible,' said James Jacobs, CEO, Ziva VFX.

What Powers the Technology: Intel Xeon Scalable processors power Ziva's character-generating software and help accelerate Ziva's physics engine - an AI algorithm that automates movement for generated creatures, including the Megalodon from 'The Meg.' Additionally, Scanline used powerful Intel Xeon processors to render the shots for the film, saving them valuable time while allowing them to create more shots and options.

'To create 'The Meg,' we needed a massive amount of performance in our computer system,' said Stephan Trojansky, president and VFX supervisor, Scanline. 'Years ago, you would have needed a huge render farm and a large crew for a very small amount of footage - today, we can use 2,500 Intel Xeon processors with almost 100,000 cores that are used to compute all of the needs of the movie. This enables fast iterations and the ability to present multiple options to the director, which is critical in making the best possible visual effects.'

Where to See It: Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures present a di Bonaventura/Apelles Entertainment Inc.*/Maeday Productions Inc.*/Flagship Entertainment Group* production, a film by Jon Turteltaub, 'The Meg.' The film was released Aug. 10 in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX. It will be distributed in China by Gravity Pictures, and throughout the rest of the world by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.  'The Meg' has been rated PG-13.

More Context: Artificial Intelligence at Intel

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 16:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:30pINTEL : Artificial Intelligence Helps Bring ‘The Meg’ Mega Shark to ..
PU
06:30pINTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
08/11INTEL : India trained 100,000 developers in AI
AQ
08/10INTEL : Media Alert Data-Centric Innovation Summit Data Center Platform and Prod..
AQ
08/10Qualcomm settles anti-trust case with Taiwan regulator for $93 million
RE
08/10Qualcomm settles anti-trust case with Taiwan regulator for $93 million
RE
08/09INTEL : Researchers at Intel Corporation Release New Data on Science (The case f..
AQ
08/08INTEL : Current report filing
PU
08/08INTEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08INTEL : Redesigning the Solid State Drive – and the Data Center along with..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:04aAMD +4.1% on 2990WX launch, positive reviews against Intel 
04:46a4 Core Reasons To Buy The Correction In Intel 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/11Intel Is Starting To Look Attractive Again 
08/10How To Prepare Your Portfolio For Stagflation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 546 M
EBIT 2018 22 057 M
Net income 2018 19 294 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 55,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION5.83%231 196
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 432
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.67%155 671
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.41%111 161
BROADCOM INC-17.39%93 493
MICRON TECHNOLOGY24.93%60 612
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.