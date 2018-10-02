Intel : Autonomous Driving

The single most important factor driving our autonomous future is data - how to process, manage, move, share, store, analyze and learn from it. This challenge is not confined to the car; tackling it will require the full depth and breadth of Intel's portfolio, spanning the car, connectivity, and the cloud. The Intel advantage is a consistent architecture that the industry can work with that scales from a developer's laptop to the data center.
By working with our partners, collaborating with world-renowned research teams, and employing some of the foremost experts in a broad range of technologies, we are preparing the industry for the amazing future of transportation to unlock the power of data.
Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and CEO/CTO of Mobileye, speaks on the future of autonomous driving Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Shashua says that millions of cars hitting the streets this year will play a crucial role in the delivery of a driverless future as they harvest data enabling creation of high-definition maps. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
