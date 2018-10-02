Log in
Intel : Autonomous Driving

10/02/2018 | 12:07am CEST

The single most important factor driving our autonomous future is data - how to process, manage, move, share, store, analyze and learn from it. This challenge is not confined to the car; tackling it will require the full depth and breadth of Intel's portfolio, spanning the car, connectivity, and the cloud. The Intel advantage is a consistent architecture that the industry can work with that scales from a developer's laptop to the data center.

By working with our partners, collaborating with world-renowned research teams, and employing some of the foremost experts in a broad range of technologies, we are preparing the industry for the amazing future of transportation to unlock the power of data.



Latest News

Autonomous Driving Levels

» Click for full image

Our Progress

Our Perspective

Mobileye

Autonomous Driving Resources

Visuals

  • Trust and Autonomous Driving: Test Drives
  • Intel's Role in the Future of Autonomous Driving
  • Intel, BMW Group and Mobileye Accelerate Automated Driving
  • Intel Takes the Wheel in Automated Driving
  • See What the Self-Driving Car 'Sees' with 5G

Autonomous Driving B-Roll


» Download 'Intel and Mobileye Test Autonomous Vehicles on Jerusalem's Streets (B-Roll)'

Autonomous Driving at 2018 CES

  • Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and CEO/CTO of Mobileye, speaks on the future of autonomous driving Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Shashua says that millions of cars hitting the streets this year will play a crucial role in the delivery of a driverless future as they harvest data enabling creation of high-definition maps. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and CEO/CTO of Mobileye, speaks on the future of autonomous driving Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Shashua says that millions of cars hitting the streets this year will play a crucial role in the delivery of a driverless future as they harvest data enabling creation of high-definition maps. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and CEO/CTO of Mobileye, speaks on the future of autonomous driving Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Shashua says that millions of cars hitting the streets this year will play a crucial role in the delivery of a driverless future as they harvest data enabling creation of high-definition maps. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and CEO/CTO of Mobileye, arrives on stage with an autonomouos car during Intel's preshow keynote at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Shashua joined Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation chief executive officer, during the keynote. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 28 MB)
  • Amnon Shashua Delivers Mobileye Press Conf. at CES 2018
  • 2018 CES: Mobileye 8 Connect - Innovative ADAS for Smart Cities
  • 2018 CES: Responsibility Sensitive Safety-a Mathematical Model to Autonomous Vehicle Safety
  • 2018 CES: Purpose-Built Autonomous Driving Software and Hardware: Intel + ME Solutions
  • 2018 CES: Autonomous Driving Software Built to Sense, Plan and Act
  • 2018 CES: Autonomous Driving Engineered for Safety with RSS
  • 2018 CES: Autonomous Driving Car-to-Cloud Mapping with REM

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018
