Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Autonomous Driving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:34pm EST

The single most important factor driving our autonomous future is data - how to process, manage, move, share, store, analyze and learn from it. This challenge is not confined to the car; tackling it will require the full depth and breadth of Intel's portfolio, spanning the car, connectivity, and the cloud. The Intel advantage is a consistent architecture that the industry can work with that scales from a developer's laptop to the data center.

By working with our partners, collaborating with world-renowned research teams, and employing some of the foremost experts in a broad range of technologies, we are preparing the industry for the amazing future of transportation to unlock the power of data.

Prof. Amnon Shashua Honored

The Society for Imaging Science and Technology on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, honored Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, with its Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year award.

Mobileye in Daegu, Korea

Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. They agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.

  • Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel company)
  • Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel company)
  • Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel company)

» Download all images (ZIP, 849 KB)

Intel and Mobileye at CES 2019

2019 CES: Amnon Shashua News Conference

  • Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, speaks Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, during a presentation at CES 2019. Mobileye, an Intel Company, designs computer vision software to power advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology. The company displays its technology at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, speaks Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, during a presentation at CES 2019. Mobileye, an Intel Company, designs computer vision software to power advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology. The company displays its technology at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, speaks Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, during a presentation at CES 2019. Mobileye, an Intel Company, designs computer vision software to power advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology. The company displays its technology at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 28 MB)

2019 CES: Mobileye Booth

» Download video: 'CES 2019: Mobileye Shows How It Delivers Autonomous Vehicle Safety (B-Roll)'

2019 CES: Mobileye and Bus Service in Beijing

» Download video: 'Leaders of Beijing Public Transport Corp., Beijing Beytai Speak about Mobileye Agreement'

2019 CES: Intel and Warner Bros.

  • Visitors to the Intel booth at CES 2019 on Thursday, Jan. 10. 2019, view a BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. to offer passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience. The SUV - equipped with a large-screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights - brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Equipped with a large screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights, the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • A BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. offers passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Interactive displays in the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. alert passengers to important information about their ride, including prompting them to fasten their seatbelts. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: BMW/Warner Bros.)

» Download all images (ZIP, 25 MB)

» Download video: 'Intel and Warner Bros. Concept Car (B-Roll)'

Latest News

Mobileye & Amnon Shashua News

Responsibility-Sensitive Safety

Autonomous Driving Levels

» Click for full image

Our Progress

Our Perspective

Autonomous Driving Resources

Autonomous Driving B-Roll

» Download video: 'Mobileye Behind the Scenes (B-Roll)'

» Download video: 'Mobileye and Intel's Autonomous Fleet (B-Roll)'

» Download video: 'Intel and Mobileye Test Autonomous Vehicles on Jerusalem's Streets (B-Roll)'

Visuals

  • Trust and Autonomous Driving: Test Drives
  • Intel's Role in the Future of Autonomous Driving
  • Intel, BMW Group and Mobileye Accelerate Automated Driving
  • Intel Takes the Wheel in Automated Driving
  • See What the Self-Driving Car 'Sees' with 5G

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:34pINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
05:39pINTEL : Response to Micron's Intent to Purchase Intel's Interest in Joint IMFT V..
PU
05:11pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Exercises Right to Buy Intel Stake in IM Flash Joint Venture
DJ
04:32pINTEL : Autonomous Vehicle Startup Zoox Names Intel Executive Aicha Evans as CEO
DJ
11:59aINTEL : Studios' Volumetric Video Gives ‘Grease' New Life 40 Years Later
PU
09:47aINTEL : Ten Years of Intel at NRF Retail Transformation Has Only Just Begun
AQ
01/11Apple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
01/11AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/11INTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
01/11TEN YEARS OF INTEL AT NRF : Retail Transformation Has Only Just Begun
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 199 M
EBIT 2018 24 369 M
Net income 2018 21 023 M
Debt 2018 15 690 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,36x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%219 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%181 599
BROADCOM INC-1.46%100 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.33%92 443
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.48%86 974
SK HYNIX INC--.--%41 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.