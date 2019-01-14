Intel : Autonomous Driving

The single most important factor driving our autonomous future is data - how to process, manage, move, share, store, analyze and learn from it. This challenge is not confined to the car; tackling it will require the full depth and breadth of Intel's portfolio, spanning the car, connectivity, and the cloud. The Intel advantage is a consistent architecture that the industry can work with that scales from a developer's laptop to the data center.

By working with our partners, collaborating with world-renowned research teams, and employing some of the foremost experts in a broad range of technologies, we are preparing the industry for the amazing future of transportation to unlock the power of data.

Prof. Amnon Shashua Honored

The Society for Imaging Science and Technology on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, honored Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, with its Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year award.

Mobileye in Daegu, Korea

Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. They agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.

Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel company)

Intel and Mobileye at CES 2019

2019 CES: Amnon Shashua News Conference

Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, speaks Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, during a presentation at CES 2019. Mobileye, an Intel Company, designs computer vision software to power advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology. The company displays its technology at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

2019 CES: Mobileye Booth

2019 CES: Mobileye and Bus Service in Beijing

2019 CES: Intel and Warner Bros.

Visitors to the Intel booth at CES 2019 on Thursday, Jan. 10. 2019, view a BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. to offer passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience. The SUV - equipped with a large-screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights - brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Equipped with a large screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights, the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

A BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. offers passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Interactive displays in the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. alert passengers to important information about their ride, including prompting them to fasten their seatbelts. The vehicle is on display at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: BMW/Warner Bros.)

