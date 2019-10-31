Intel : Autonomous Driving

The drive toward an autonomous future is first and foremost about safer roads. It is a future that can't come soon enough for the 1 million people who die in crashes each year. Intel and Mobileye see it as a moral imperative to deliver the technology that will make this future possible.

But we don't have to wait for fully autonomous vehicles (AVs) to make our roads safer. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or assisted driving solutions are already reducing the number and severity of crashes. And the more vehicles that we can equip with this technology, the more we can bring these benefits forward.

Mobileye is the leader in assisted driving today, present in 12 of the 16 cars that received a 5-star safety rating from EuroNCAP in 2018. We were pioneers in the use of computer vision technology to save lives on the road. Today that technology is scaling up to become the building blocks for a fully autonomous vehicle. At the same time, the technology we are developing for AVs is proving useful for next-level ADAS that we call 'level 2+.'

For Mobileye and Intel, safety is our North Star. And the safer roads we expect from our autonomous future are arriving with assisted driving today.

'We view it as a moral imperative to pursue a future with autonomous vehicles (AVs), but to not wait for it when we have the technology to save lives today.'

- Prof. Amnon Shashua, Intel Sr. Vice President and President and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company

'The adoption of RSS by our global partners and their willingness to invest in an RSS-based safety standard demonstrates their serious commitment to a safer autonomous future.'

- Jack Weast, senior principal engineer, Intel, and vice president of Automated Vehicle Standards, Mobileye, an Intel Company

'Series-production passenger car autonomy (SAE Levels 4-5) must wait until the robotaxi industry deploys and matures.'

- Prof. Amnon Shashua, Intel. Sr. Vice President and President and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company

'We are really close to perfecting the technology for self-driving cars. But our driverless future won't go anywhere if people don't trust it.'

- Jack Weast, senior principal engineer, Intel, and vice president of Automated Vehicle Standards, Mobileye, an Intel Company

Intel Goes 'All-In' on Robotaxi Opportunity

Speaking to Intel investors from London, Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, declared that transportation as a service, as enabled by robotaxis, is a game-changer for mobility. He announced that Intel is 'all-in' on the global robotaxi opportunity with the right combination to scale cities quickly. 'Intel aspires to a leading position in this market top to bottom,' Shashua said. 'We can and are building the full solution. We know that we have the products and market position to deliver an accident-free world.'

Mobileye Management

Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz (left), vice president of technology at Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and CEO of Mobileye.

A photo from December 2018 shows Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz (right), vice president of technology at Mobileye, an Intel Company, and a team member in a Mobileye autonomous car at the company Jerusalem lab.

A photo from December 2018 shows Erez Dagan, senior vice president of advanced development and strategy at Mobileye, an Intel company.

Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel company.

Mobileye Vehicles

A bicyclist crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.

A pedestrian crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.

A pedestrian crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through a tunnel in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through a tunnel in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.

A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.

Mobileye Labs

A photo shows a Mobileye rear-corner left camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A photo shows a Mobileye front bumper low camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A photo shows a Mobileye front-corner right camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A December 2018 photo shows Mobileye's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem.

A December 2018 photo shows Mobileye's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem.

A photo shows the computing tools in the trunk of a Mobileye development vehicle at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A photo shows the trunk of a Mobileye autonomous car at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A photo shows the trunk of a Mobileye autonomous car at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's stability lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in the company's stability lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.

The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.

The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.

The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.

A December 2018 photo shows a Mobileye camera calibration lab in Jerusalem.

A photo shows a Mobileye tri-focal camera at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees work in a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A single camera is calibrated by Mobileye employees at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

A single camera is calibrated by Mobileye employees at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.

Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.



Visitors to the Intel booth at CES 2019 on Thursday, Jan. 10. 2019, view a BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. to offer passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience. The SUV - equipped with a large-screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights - brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler.

Equipped with a large screen TV, projectors, sensory and haptic feedback, and immersive audio and lights, the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. brings passengers on a virtual ride of Gotham City moderated by the character Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's trusted butler.

A BMW X5 outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. offers passengers a taste of what's to come in automotive entertainment in autonomous vehicles, including an immersive comic book viewing experience.

Interactive displays in the BMW X5 concept car outfitted by Intel and Warner Bros. alert passengers to important information about their ride, including prompting them to fasten their seatbelts.



The Society for Imaging Science and Technology on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, honored Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, with its Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year award.

Professor Amnon Shashua (left), president and CEO of Mobileye and senior vice president of Intel, receives the Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year award from the Society for Imaging Science and Technology (IS&T) from Radka Tezaur, Intel research scientist, and incoming chair for the annual IS&T symposium. Shashua received the award for 'his pivotal contributions to computer vision and machine learning, and for advancing autonomous driving and wearable assistive devices for the visually-impaired' on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the IS&T annual symposium in San Francisco, where he also delivered the keynote address.

Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. They agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.

Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.

Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.

Prof. Amnon Shashua (right), president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Intel senior vice president, and Youngjin Kwon, mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City in Korea, are shown during a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 2019 CES in Las Vegas. Leaders of Mobileye, an Intel Company, and Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, agreed to begin installation in the second half of 2019 of hundreds of Mobileye 8 Connect™ units on public transportation and taxi fleets. The project will crowdsource data from Daegu to enable improvements in infrastructure, transportation and mobility-as-a-service, and to make Daegu safer, smarter and autonomous-ready.