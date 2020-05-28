Intel : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye

As one of the most successful acquisitions in Intel's history, Mobileye is a growth engine for INTC. Revenue has more than doubled since the acquisition and fully funds Mobileye's development work on the autonomous future. Unique in the industry, Mobileye's business model encompasses the entire automated driving value chain, including the front-facing camera that powers most of today's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), conditional autonomy - also known as level 2+ - and the self-driving system (SDS) for robotaxis and consumer autonomous vehicles (AVs). Mobileye is leading in every one of these categories with the industry's most advanced vision sensing technology, crowd-sourced mapping capability and the Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) driving policy. Read on to learn more about our progress.
Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz (left), chief technology officer at Mobileye and Intel senior fellow, and Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and CEO of Mobileye.
A photo from December 2018 shows Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz (right), chief technology officer at Mobileye and Intel senior fellow, and a team member in a Mobileye autonomous car at the company Jerusalem lab.
A photo from December 2018 shows Erez Dagan, senior vice president of advanced development and strategy at Mobileye, an Intel company.
Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel company.
A bicyclist crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.
A pedestrian crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.
A pedestrian crosses in front of Mobileye's autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers in an urban area in December 2018.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle as it maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through a tunnel in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through a tunnel in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A Mobileye autonomous vehicle maneuvers through traffic in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows a Ford Fusion that has been fitted with Mobileye autonomous vehicle technology.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.
A photo from December 2018 shows the interior cabin of a Mobileye autonomous vehicle.
A photo shows a Mobileye rear-corner left camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A photo shows a Mobileye front bumper low camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A photo shows a Mobileye front-corner right camera at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A December 2018 photo shows Mobileye's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem.
A December 2018 photo shows Mobileye's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem.
A photo shows the computing tools in the trunk of a Mobileye development vehicle at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's autonomous vehicle workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A photo shows the trunk of a Mobileye autonomous car at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A photo shows the trunk of a Mobileye autonomous car at a company workshop in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work at the company headquarters in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's stability lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in the company's stability lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.
The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.
The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.
The EyeQ5 is Mobileye's fifth-generation system-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions.
A December 2018 photo shows a Mobileye camera calibration lab in Jerusalem.
A photo shows a Mobileye tri-focal camera at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees work in a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A single camera is calibrated by Mobileye employees at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
A single camera is calibrated by Mobileye employees at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Mobileye employees calibrate cameras at a company lab in Jerusalem in December 2018.
Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president, speaks about Mobileye's strategy and latest technology advancements at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president, speaks about Mobileye's strategy and latest technology advancements at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president, speaks about Mobileye's strategy and latest technology advancements at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president, speaks about Mobileye's strategy and latest technology advancements at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president, speaks about Mobileye's strategy and latest technology advancements at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Guests have an under-the-hood look at Mobileye technology powering advanced driver-assistance systems in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
Mobileye technology including its family of EyeQ chips is showcased in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
A digital car installation displays how Mobileye sensors interpret the environment around a vehicle in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
A wire-frame car highlights Mobileye self-driving technology in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
An interactive installation demonstrates the vast capabilities of Mobileye 8 Connect technology in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
Guests interact with a Mobileye installation to learn more about the power of Mobileye 8 Connect technology in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
Jack Weast, Mobileye vice president and Intel senior principal engineer, gives a tour of the Mobileye booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
CES 2020 attendees join Mobileye at its booth to hear how the company is enabling the future of mobility on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Mobileye details the massive opportunity in Mobility-as-a-Service to CES 2020 attendees in the company's booth on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CES.
Thousands of guests joined Mobileye at the company's CES 2020 booth to experience eye-opening presentations that combined live storytelling and stunning video art to bring Mobileye's strategy to life in a creative and dynamic way. Guest who toured the booth experienced interactive installations that went under the hood to demonstrate how Mobileye technology is powering the future of mobility. Total B-roll length: 1:00 (Credit: Mobileye)
Using its crowd-sourced Road Experience Management (REM) technology, Mobileye created a demonstration high-definition map of more than 400 km of Las Vegas from over 16,000 drives. Map creation of Nevada-area roads took less than 24 hours. This map provides centimeter-level accuracy for thousands of on-road and near-road objects, including 60,000 signs, 20,000 poles, and more than 1,500 km of lane centerlines. The near-real-time capability of REM coupled with the extremely low-bandwidth data upload (approximately 10 kilobits/km) from millions of Mobileye-equipped passenger cars makes this technology highly scalable and practical for both advanced ADAS (L2+) solutions and full AVs including driverless mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) fleets. Total B-roll length: 3:18 (Credit: Mobileye)
Mobileye is developing two truly redundant sensing systems: one with surround-view cameras alone, and the other with radars and lidars. In this unedited demonstration of the camera-only technology in Jerusalem, you can see Mobileye's car successfully navigating a complex driving environment rich with pedestrians, unguarded intersections, delivery vehicles and more. This under-the-hood view demonstrates the depth of Mobileye's highly sophisticated surround sensing and RSS-enabled driving policy. Total B-roll length: 3:56 (Credit: Mobileye)
Speaking to Intel investors from London, Professor Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye, declared that transportation as a service, as enabled by robotaxis, is a game-changer for mobility. He announced that Intel is 'all-in' on the global robotaxi opportunity with the right combination to scale cities quickly. 'Intel aspires to a leading position in this market top to bottom,' Shashua said. 'We can and are building the full solution. We know that we have the products and market position to deliver an accident-free world.'
'The industry needs be transparent, to show the work we are doing and not to be shy about it.'
- Prof. Amnon Shashua, President & CEO Mobileye
'The forthcoming IEEE standard will provide a useful tool to answer the question of what it means for an AV to drive safely.'
- Jack Weast, Intel senior principal engineer
'As one of Intel's big bets, Mobileye is a critical part of Intel's future and is already exceeding our expectations with ADAS revenue today that is funding the future of driverless cars.'
- George Davis, Intel Chief Financial Officer
'Mobileye is uniquely creating economic and societal value every day of the journey to fully autonomous vehicles…with self-funding of R&D that will enable us to address key segments of a significant TAM.'
- Amnon Shashua, President & CEO Mobileye
'Industry collaboration on the safety of automated vehicles is key to realizing a safe and responsible autonomous future.'
- Jack Weast, Intel senior principal engineer