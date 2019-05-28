Intel : Brings the Most Integrated Platform-Wide Leadership to PCs with New 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and Project Athena at COMPUTEX 2019

Today at COMPUTEX
2019, Intel made a sweeping set of product and technology
announcements, spanning the hottest segments of the PC industry. From
new 10th Gen Intel Core processors and new details on Intel’s innovation
program (code-named “Project Athena”) that will take mobile computing to
an entirely new level, to the first-ever gaming processor with an
all-core turbo of 5 GHz, Intel again raised the bar for PC experiences.
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, displays a 10th Gen Intel Core processor on stage during a rehearsal for Intel's keynote at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
“No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life,
performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our
job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and
differentiated PCs, purpose built to what real people want. 10th Gen
Intel Core processors – our most integrated CPU – and Project Athena are
great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help
fuel innovation across the industry,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel senior
vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.
10th Gen Intel Core Processors: Highly Integrated; Broad-Scale AI to
the PC
Intel announced the first 10th
Gen Intel Core processors, bringing high-performance AI to the PC at
scale with Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost). The processors
are built on the company’s 10nm process technology, new “Sunny Cove”
core architecture and new Gen11 graphics engine. 10th Gen Intel Core
processors will range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, with up to 4
cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz
graphics frequency.
10th Gen Intel Core processors will take thin-and-light laptops and 2 in
1s to the next level, offering:
-
Intelligent performance: Intel’s first processors designed to
enable high-performance AI on the laptop, delivering approximately
2.5x AI performance1 with Intel DL Boost for low latency
workloads. The new graphics architecture delivers up to 1 teraflop of
vector compute for heavy duty inference workloads to enhance
creativity, productivity and entertainment on highly mobile,
thin-and-light laptops. For low-power AI usages on the PC,
Intel® Gaussian Network Accelerator (GNA) is built into the SoC.
-
A leap in graphics capabilities: New Intel Iris Plus graphics,
based on the Gen11 graphics architecture, nearly doubles performance2
for stunning visual experiences. Reach pro-level content creation
capabilities on the go with approximately 2x HEVC encode4;
watch 4K HDR in a billion colors5; game with up to 2x
faster FPS6 and play thousands of popular titles in 1080p.
-
Best-in-class connectivity: Delivering both integrated
Thunderbolt™ 3 and integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the first time
to enable nearly 3x faster wireless speeds3 alongside the
fastest7 and most versatile port available. Intel’s Gig+
implementation of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity delivers greater than 1 Gbps
wireless speeds8 with enhanced reliability and performance.
Intel’s highly integrated 10th Gen Intel Core processors give OEM
partners the freedom to innovate on design and aesthetic by reducing the
silicon footprint while still delivering the latest and greatest
standards and world-class performance. The new 10th Gen Intel Core
processors are now shipping, with OEM systems expected to be available
for holiday 2019.
Project Athena: Accelerating the Pace of Innovation
Intel also shared more details on its innovation program code-named “Project
Athena,” including the 1.0 target specification9 that
will usher in the first wave of laptops in the second half of this year.
The company also previewed some of the first designs to come from
partners spanning consumer and commercial including Acer*, Dell*, HP*
and Lenovo*.
Based on years of research to understand people’s needs, challenges and
expectations of the laptop, the program prioritizes enabling experiences
that are reflective of real-world conditions as measured by “key
experience indicators” (KEI).
Intel developed the new KEI engineering metrics, used during the
program’s verification process, to test and drive consistent experiences
on the laptop. Metrics are based on day-in-the-life research of laptop
users at home or at work under real-world conditions. Intel’s goal for
the new metrics is to work with the ecosystem to drive innovation that
noticeably impacts people’s experiences on the laptop and evolve those
capabilities year over year. The first wave of KEI targets includes:
-
Consistent responsiveness on battery10
-
16 or more hours of battery life in local video playback mode11
and 9 or more hours of battery life under real-world performance
conditions12
-
System wake from sleep in less than 1 second13
The specification that will enable these experiences includes
platform-level requirements – such as Thunderbolt 3, Intel Wi-Fi 6
(Gig+), OpenVINO AI on PC compatibility and modern connected standby –
across six areas: instant action, performance and responsiveness,
intelligence, battery life, connectivity and form factor. For highlights
of the 1.0 target specification, see the Project
Athena fact sheet.
As part of Project Athena, Intel is providing co-engineering support
across the ecosystem – with more than 100 companies signed on – and new
tools and Open
Labs facilities to support verification and testing of laptops.
Project Athena is a multi-year journey, with today’s announcement on the
1.0 target specifications and design previews representing just the
beginning.
Performance Leadership for Gamers, Enthusiasts, Content Creators and
Professionals
Intel made several more disclosures, including the announcement of the
special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS processor, which has been
fine-tuned to deliver 5 GHz all-core turbo, making the world’s best
gaming desktop processor14 even better. It is expected to be
available by holiday 2019.
For the first time, the company also showed the new Intel®
Performance Maximizer (IPM), an automated overclocking15
tool that brings overclocking to the masses by making it easy to
dynamically and reliably custom-tune unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core desktop
processors based upon their individual performance DNA. IPM will be free
and is part of the Intel®
Adaptix™ Technologies toolkit, a collection of advanced software
technology tools that helps OEMs and consumers maximize platform-level
performance and experience. The toolkit also includes Intel® Dynamic
Tuning Technology, Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel® Graphics
Command Center.
Finally, the company shared updates on three more product lines:
-
Intel launched 14 new 9th
Gen Intel Core vPro processors for high-performance mobile
(H-series) and desktop (S-series) PCs, the highest performing business
processors. Intel® Core™ i9 vPro™ processors – with up to 8 cores and
16 threads reaching up to 5 GHz on desktop and up to 4.8 GHz on mobile
– join the best-for-business Intel® vPro™ platform for the first time,
delivering superior performance on demanding workloads for an
exceptional business user experience, built-in security features,
remote manageability and stability.
-
Intel launched 14 new Intel®
Xeon® E processors for mobile and desktop workstations that are
purpose-built with professional-grade performance, real-time data
analytics capabilities, built-in platform security features, and
remote manageability features as part of the Intel vPro platform. For
the first time, Intel Xeon E processors include: up to 8 cores, 16
threads, 5 GHz turbo frequency, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Intel® Optane™ Memory
H10 and 128 GB DDR4-2666 ECC memory support.
-
Plus, Intel announced that the new Intel® Core™ X-series family of
processors for premium creators will come this fall. These processors
will bring frequency improvements, increased memory speed and updated
Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.
For more information on all of Intel’s client computing platforms, visit
the Intel.com
processors page.
Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in
configuration and may not reflect all publicly available security
updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product or
component can be absolutely secure. Software and workloads used in
performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel
microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are
measured using specific computer systems, components, software,
operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause
the results to vary. You should consult other information and
performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated
purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with
other products. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.
Intel technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration
and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.
Performance varies depending on system configuration. No computer system
can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or
retailer or learn more at intel.com.
Intel is a sponsor and member of the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community
and was the major developer of the XPRT family of benchmarks. Principled
Technologies is the publisher of the XPRT family of benchmarks. You
should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in
fully evaluating your contemplated purchases.
1Approx. 2.5x Ice Lake AI Performance: Workload: images per
second using AIXPRT Community Preview 2 with Int8 precision on ResNet-50
and SSD-Mobilenet-v1 models. Intel preproduction system, ICL-U, PL1 15w,
4C/8T, Turbo TBD, Intel Gen11 Graphics, GFX driver preproduction, Memory
8GB LPDDR4X-3733, Storage Intel SSD Pro 760P 256GB, OS Microsoft Windows
10, RS5 Build 475, preprod bios. Vs. Config – HP spectre x360 13t
13-ap0038nr, Intel® Core™ i7-8565U, PL1 20w, 4C/8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz,
Intel UHD Graphics 620, Gfx driver 26.20.100.6709, Memory 16GB
DDR4-2400, Storage Intel SSD 760p 512GB, OS – Microsoft Windows 10 RS5
Build 475 Bios F.26. Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
2Approx. 2x Ice Lake Graphics Performance: Workload: 3DMark11
v 1.0.132. Intel PreProduction ICL U4+2 15W Configuration
(Assumptions):, Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 (ICL-U 4+2) PL1=15W TDP,
4C8T, Memory: 2x8GB LPDDR4-3733 2Rx8, Storage: Intel® 760p m.2 PCIe NVMe
SSD with AHCI Microsoft driver, Display Resolution: 3840x2160 eDP Panel
12.5”, OS: Windows* 10 RS5-17763.316, Graphics driver:
PROD-H-RELEASES_ICL-PV-2019-04-09-1006832. Vs config – Intel
PreProduction WHL U4+2 15W Configuration (Measured), Processor: Intel®
Core™ i7-8565U (WHL-U4+2) PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz,
Memory: 2x8GB DDR4-2400 2Rx8, Storage: Intel® 760p m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
with AHCI Microsoft driver, Display Resolution: 3840x2160 eDP Panel
12.5”, OS: Windows* 10 RS4-17134.112. ,Graphics driver: 100.6195.
Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
3Nearly 3x Ice Lake Wireless Speeds: 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz
enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, ~3X (2.8X) faster than
standard 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11
wireless standard specifications and require the use of similarly
configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.
4Approx. 2x Ice Lake Video Encode: Based on 4k HEVC to 4k
HEVC transcode (8bit). Intel preproduction system, ICL 15w compared to
WHL 15w. Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
510th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics
include support for 10 bit/RGB channel for HDR content. Requires
compatible display.
6Up to 2x faster FPS: Total War: Three Kingdoms (prerelease
Intel internal build), Battle integrated benchmark, 1920x1080 –
Fullscreen, V-Sync: off, Low Quality Preset, Resolution scaling: 100%.
Intel preproduction system, ICL-U, PL1 15w, 4C/8T, Turbo TBD, Intel
Gen11 Graphics, GFX driver preproduction, Memory 8GB LPDDR4X-3733,
Storage Intel SSD Pro 760P 256GB, OS Microsoft Windows 10, RS5 Build
475, preprod bios. Vs. Config – HP spectre x360 13t 13-ap0038nr, Intel®
Core™ i7-8565U, PL1 20w, 4C/8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz, Intel UHD Graphics
620, Gfx driver 26.20.100.6709, Memory 16GB DDR4-2400, Storage Intel SSD
760p 512GB, OS – Microsoft Windows 10 RS5 Build 475 Bios F.26. Measured
by Intel as of May 2019.
7As compared to other PC I/O connection technologies
including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire*. Performance will vary
depending on the specific hardware and software used. Must use a
Thunderbolt™-enabled device.
8To achieve speed of over 1Gbps requires Gig internet
service, router/gateway with either Wi-Fi 6 or 11ac with 160 MHz channel
support, and PC with Intel Wireless 9260/9560 or Intel Wi-Fi 6
AX200/AX201.
9Project Athena targets are preliminary and subject to
change. Intel does not guarantee performance of any third-party system
10Simulated to replicate typical scenario: shipped HW/SW
configuration running multiple background applications and open web
pages; on 802.11 wireless Internet connection, DC power, and 250nit
screen brightness
11Simulated to replicate in-transit local video playback
scenario: 150nit screen brightness, in airplane mode
12Real-world performance testing conditions include
out-of-box OEM default settings along with respective value add
software, display brightness set to 250nits and always connected to
internet with commonly used applications installed such as Office 365*,
Microsoft One Drive* and Google Chrome* and with multiple tabs open and
resident in the background. Project Athena targets are preliminary and
subject to change. Intel does not guarantee performance of any
third-party system
13From button press, lid open, or voice, to display on and
ready for authentication
14As measured by in-game benchmark mode performance where
available, or highest median frames per second (FPS) where benchmark
mode is unavailable. PC Gaming Processors Compared: 9th Gen Intel® Core™
i9-9900K, Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE Extreme Edition, and Intel® Core™
i9-9900X X-series; 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and i7-8086K; and AMD
Ryzen™ 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper 2990WX, and AMD Ryzen™
Threadripper 2950X. Prices of compared products may differ.
Configurations: Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI, Memory: 4x16GB
DDR4 (2666 or 2933 per highest speed of the corresponding processor),
Storage: 1TB, OS: Windows* 10 RS4 Build 1803, Samsung 970 Pro SSD.
Results: Intel® Core™ i9-9900K scored better on the majority of the 19
game titles tested. The Intel® Core™ i9-9900K scored the same as the
Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and the Intel® Core™ i7-8086K on “Middle Earth:
Shadow of War,” and scored less than the Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE Extreme
Edition on “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” More detail on workloads, test
methodology, and configurations available at [http://facts.pt/11u9e2].
15Warning: Altering PC clock or memory frequency and/or
voltage may (i) reduce system stability and use life of the system,
memory and processor; (ii) cause the processor and other system
components to fail; (iii) cause reductions in system performance; (iv)
cause additional heat or other damage; and (v) affect system data
integrity. Intel assumes no responsibility that the memory, included if
used with altered clock frequencies and/or voltages, will be fit for any
particular purpose. Check with memory manufacturer for warranty and
additional details.
Intel, Core, Xeon, Adaptix, Thunderbolt and the Intel logo are
trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
