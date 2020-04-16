Intel : Building an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

The Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit is a new innovative modular form factor that gives consumers the ability to experience portable desktop performance in a small form factor. It is the first Intel NUC for gamers to support a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, an upgradeable Compute Element and a discrete dual-slot graphics card as large as 8 inches. The Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit is built in a 5-liter chassis, making it one of the smallest gaming systems to support desktop-level discrete graphics.

Intel NUC Compute Elements incorporate an Intel processor, memory, connectivity and other components. This approach enables an industry standard for modular computing utilizing Intel® Architecture and standard computing technologies and interfaces.

Ghost Canyon Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

Hands-On with NUC 9: Ghost Canyon and Quartz Canyon Explained