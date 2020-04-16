Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Building an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

04/16/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

The Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit is a new innovative modular form factor that gives consumers the ability to experience portable desktop performance in a small form factor. It is the first Intel NUC for gamers to support a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, an upgradeable Compute Element and a discrete dual-slot graphics card as large as 8 inches. The Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit is built in a 5-liter chassis, making it one of the smallest gaming systems to support desktop-level discrete graphics.

Intel NUC Compute Elements incorporate an Intel processor, memory, connectivity and other components. This approach enables an industry standard for modular computing utilizing Intel® Architecture and standard computing technologies and interfaces.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 498 M
EBIT 2020 23 421 M
Net income 2020 18 897 M
Debt 2020 18 545 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,40  $
Last Close Price 60,79  $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-1.64%251 994
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%247 575
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.35%172 010
BROADCOM INC.-18.54%102 922
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.83%100 819
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.87%86 860
