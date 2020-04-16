Intel : Building an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

The Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit is a new innovative modular form factor that gives consumers the ability to experience portable desktop performance in a small form factor. It is the first Intel NUC for gamers to support a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, an upgradeable Compute Element and a discrete dual-slot graphics card as large as 8 inches. The Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit is built in a 5-liter chassis, making it one of the smallest gaming systems to support desktop-level discrete graphics.
Intel NUC Compute Elements incorporate an Intel processor, memory, connectivity and other components. This approach enables an industry standard for modular computing utilizing Intel® Architecture and standard computing technologies and interfaces.
More:All Intel Images
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 21:50:06 UTC