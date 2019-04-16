Intel : Buys FPGA Technology Company Omnitek

By Josh Beckerman

Intel Corp. (INTC) has acquired Omnitek, which focuses on field-programmable gate array technology used for video conferencing, projection and display, and medical vision systems.

Intel said the purchase of the Basingstoke, U.K., company will help it "improve time-to-market for existing FPGA customers and win new ones in the rapidly expanding opportunity for FPGA-based vision applications."

In January, Omnitek said it began shipping its Flex chips for video warping.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

