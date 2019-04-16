Log in
Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
News 
News

Intel : Buys FPGA Technology Company Omnitek

0
04/16/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Intel Corp. (INTC) has acquired Omnitek, which focuses on field-programmable gate array technology used for video conferencing, projection and display, and medical vision systems.

Intel said the purchase of the Basingstoke, U.K., company will help it "improve time-to-market for existing FPGA customers and win new ones in the rapidly expanding opportunity for FPGA-based vision applications."

In January, Omnitek said it began shipping its Flex chips for video warping.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 119 M
EBIT 2019 23 879 M
Net income 2019 19 652 M
Debt 2019 13 646 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,08
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION20.22%253 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%214 783
BROADCOM INC24.43%125 246
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.35%112 389
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.56%108 026
QUALCOMM0.07%69 205
