Intel : Chip Shortage Ripples Through PC Industry

By Eliot Brown

Intel Corp. said it is experiencing pressure throughout its factory network as the chip maker strives to meet growth in demand for PCs that has caught the industry off guard.

Bob Swan, Intel's financial chief who is serving in the top role while the company seeks a new CEO, said "supply is undoubtedly tight, particularly at the entry-level of the PC market, in a letter published Friday. He said the surprising growth in PC demand "has put pressure on our factory network," and that the company is prioritizing its server and high-end PC businesses.

Intel already has committed an extra $1 billion to capital expenses this year to boost production. Mr. Swan on Friday said that money would go toward producing its current slate of so-called 14-nanometer processors.

Shares rose 4.1% to $47.39 in morning trading. Intel has raised its full-year revenue forecast by 7% to $69.5 billion since the start of the year amid the surge in demand.

Contributing to the dearth of chips is Intel's focus on the booming server market, its growing business of putting modem chips in Apple Inc.'s iPhones and its effort to ramp up production of more densely packed 10-nanometer processors, analysts say.

The computer industry, meanwhile, is scrambling to deal with the shortage in processors, with some PC and computer-parts makers substituting Intel's older, slower processors in their products or turning to the chip maker's rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

The scarcity of processors threatens to undermine a turnaround in PC sales. Global PC shipments in the second quarter rose 1.4% from a year earlier, according to research group Gartner Inc., the first growth in six years. It was fueled by businesses looking to upgrade to machines running Windows 10.

Now, analysts at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. expect shipments in the fourth quarter to drop 5% to 7% below its prior expectations.

Beyond the unexpected boost in PC sales, Intel has struggled in moving to 10-nanometer processors, a transition that likely has taken away capacity and attention from the current slate of processors, said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein Research.

Intel also is now producing all of the modem chips for new iPhones, according to analysts, up from around 50%. All of this is happening while it continues its search for a new CEO after the June resignation of Brian Krzanich.

PC makers told analysts last month they are trying to make due. AsusTek Computer Inc. CEO Jerry Shen called the shortages "very severe" and that the company was working to address the issue. Lenovo Corp. President Gianfranco Lanci said the company is trying to manage by using older Intel processors, and that it is talking with AMD.

"We're ready to supply customers that may not be able to get the product from our competitor," Devinder Kumar, AMD's finance chief, said at a Deutsche Bank AG conference earlier this month. "If there are shortages, we'll definitely benefit from them."

AMD's stock price has more than doubled since July, when the shortages became widely known within the industry, though analysts cautioned it is difficult for PC makers to quickly switch. Intel shares had fallen more than 5% in the same period.

Others have fared even worse. Micron Technology Inc.'s stock has fallen nearly 15% in the past three months. The memory-chip maker earlier in September said it expects revenue of between $7.9 billion and $8.3 billion for the third quarter, below analyst expectations of $8.4 billion, in large part because of the shortages. Micron said it expects the shortages will last into 2019.

Write to Eliot Brown at eliot.brown@wsj.com