Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
    
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/13 03:47:53 pm
46.625 USD   +0.66%
03:30pINTEL : Creates New Network and Custom Logic Group
DJ
01:34pINTEL : Introducing Intel's New Network and Custom Logic Group
PU
02:48aINTEL : Huawei Cancels Laptop Rollout, Citing U.S. Curbs
DJ
Intel : Creates New Network and Custom Logic Group

06/13/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday said the company will combine its network infrastructure organization and its programmable solutions organization into a new Network and Custom Logic Group.

Dan McNamara, who will serve as senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Custom Logic Group, said the move comes on the heels of conversations with customers who are concerned about new technologies disrupting existing businesses and who are seeking to capitalize on new opportunities presented by these technologies.

He said the merger allows the company "to bring maximum value to our customers by delivering unprecedented and seamless access to Intel's broad portfolio of products."

Mr. McNamara said, "5G is one area where both disruption and opportunity are mentioned in the same sentence," adding, "5G will unleash new ways to use computing - not only offering speed and performance, but also low latency and reliability that ensure some of the capabilities that today's network cannot deliver."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

