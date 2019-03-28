Intel : Data-Centric Innovation

Several trends are driving the exponential growth of data generation and consumption, including the democratization of artificial intelligence, emerging 5G networks and increased scale of cloud computing. Combined with the broad proliferation of data-centric workloads across a distributed computing landscape, these trends are driving the architecture of modernized data centers, networks that can quickly flex and scale, and the future of entire industries. Businesses must invest in data-centric infrastructure to unleash insights from data to keep up in this competitive environment.

Building on more than 20 years of Intel® Xeon® platform leadership, Intel is delivering the first data-centric portfolio launch in its history - expanding its leadership portfolio to move, store and process data with unique innovations to fuel high-growth workloads.

