INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Data-Centric Innovation

03/28/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

Several trends are driving the exponential growth of data generation and consumption, including the democratization of artificial intelligence, emerging 5G networks and increased scale of cloud computing. Combined with the broad proliferation of data-centric workloads across a distributed computing landscape, these trends are driving the architecture of modernized data centers, networks that can quickly flex and scale, and the future of entire industries. Businesses must invest in data-centric infrastructure to unleash insights from data to keep up in this competitive environment.

Building on more than 20 years of Intel® Xeon® platform leadership, Intel is delivering the first data-centric portfolio launch in its history - expanding its leadership portfolio to move, store and process data with unique innovations to fuel high-growth workloads.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:15:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 099 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
P/E ratio 2020 11,85
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 239 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.28%239 061
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 857
BROADCOM INC16.40%117 158
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.21%106 959
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.14%99 465
SK HYNIX INC--.--%47 023
