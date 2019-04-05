Intel : Data-Centric Innovation

Several trends are driving the exponential growth of data generation and consumption, including the democratization of artificial intelligence, emerging 5G networks and increased scale of cloud computing. Combined with the broad proliferation of data-centric workloads across a distributed computing landscape, these trends are driving the architecture of modernized data centers, networks that can quickly flex and scale, and the future of entire industries. Businesses must invest in data-centric infrastructure to unleash insights from data to keep up in this competitive environment.
Building on more than 20 years of Intel® Xeon® platform leadership, Intel is delivering the first data-centric portfolio launch in its history - expanding its leadership portfolio to move, store and process data with unique innovations to fuel high-growth workloads.
Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel SSD D5-P4326 (QLC 3D NAND) is an addition to the industry's first-to-market PCIe QLC SSDs. The drive and innovative 'ruler' form factor deliver cost-effective capacity SSDs to enable HDD and TLC SSD replacement in warm storage. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel Optane DC SSD D4800X (NVMe) offers a '24x7' available data path and super-fast storage, breaking through bottlenecks to increase the value of stored data. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel Corporation CEO Bob Swan takes the stage on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to start Day 3 of the Intel Capital Global Summit in Phoenix. The annual event, which runs April 1-3, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Aicha Evans (right), CEO of Zoox, discusses the future of transportation with Trina van Pelt, vice president and senior managing director of Intel Capital, at the 2019 Intel Capital Global Summit in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The annual event, which runs April 1-3, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business Prof. Laura Lindsey (from left) moderates a fireside chat about global tech investing with Peter Tague, IN-Q-TEL executive vice president of International, and Intel Capital President Wendell Brooks to close out the Intel Capital Global Summit on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The annual event, which runs April 1-3 in Phoenix, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson (retired) speaks about leadership, gender, geopolitics, expectations and being a part of something bigger than herself on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Intel Capital Global Summit in Phoenix. The annual event, which runs April 1-3, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
At the Intel Capital Global Summit on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Sandra Lopez (from left), Intel vice president of Sports Marketing, discusses the ways data and technology can and will disrupt the world of sports with Assia Grazioli-Venier, founder of Muse Capital and board member of Juventus, and Boris Gartner, CEO of La Liga North America. The 2019 Intel Capital Global Summit runs April 1-3 in Phoenix. The annual event is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Co-founder of RedHat and CEO of Lulu.com Bob Young (right) talks about the power of disruption with Intel Capital VP and Managing Director of Portfolio Development Tami Hutchinson on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the 209 Intel Capital Global Summit in Phoenix. The annual event, which runs April 1-3, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas talks about finding the customer and connecting with them on a personal level during a keynote Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Intel Capital Global Summit in Phoenix. The annual event, which runs April 1-3, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
During a fireside chat on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Intel Capital Global Summit with Moor Insights & Strategy Analyst Anshel Sag (left), Warner Bros. Entertainment Chief Digital Officer Thomas Gewecke discusses how WB is looking at ways to disrupt entertainment through engagement and immersion. The annual event, which runs April 1-3 in Phoenix, is the venture industry's premier technology networking gathering. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Bob Swan, Intel chief executive officer, speaks during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Bob Swan (right), Intel chief executive officer, greets Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, displays a wafer containing Intel Xeon processors during a keynote on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. In San Francisco on April 2, Intel Corporation introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Navin Shenoy (right), Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, greets Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Bart Sano, Google vice president of engeering, presents Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, with a plaque comemorating Intel Optane during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Navin Shenoy (right), Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, greets Lisa Spelman, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager for Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Lisa Spelman, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager for Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, speaks during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Lisa Spelman, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager for Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, displays an Intel Xeon D-1600 processor during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Lisa Spelman, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager for Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, speaks during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Lisa Spelman, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager for Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, speaks during Intel Corporation's Data-Centric Innovation Day on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. At the event in San Francisco, Intel introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, displays a wafer containing Intel Xeon processors during a keynote rehearsal on Monday, April 1, 2019. On April 2, Intel Corporation introduces a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)