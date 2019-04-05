Intel : Data-Centric Innovation

Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor.

Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential.

The Intel SSD D5-P4326 (QLC 3D NAND) is an addition to the industry's first-to-market PCIe QLC SSDs. The drive and innovative 'ruler' form factor deliver cost-effective capacity SSDs to enable HDD and TLC SSD replacement in warm storage.

The Intel Optane DC SSD D4800X (NVMe) offers a '24x7' available data path and super-fast storage, breaking through bottlenecks to increase the value of stored data.

Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM.

The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed.

Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets.

The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability.