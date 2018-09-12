Intel : Diversity in Technology Initiative

Diversity is an integral part of Intel's competitive strategy and vision. In January 2015, Intel announced the Diversity in Technology initiative, setting a bold hiring and retention goal to achieve full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in Intel's U.S. workforce by 2020. The company also committed $300M to support this goal and accelerate diversity and inclusion-not just at Intel, but across the technology industry at large. The scope of Intel's efforts span the entire value chain, from spending with diverse suppliers and diversifying its venture portfolio to better serving its markets and communities through innovative programs like Hack Harassment, which aims to combat online harassment.

2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report

2017 Diversity and Inclusion Midyear Report

Intel employees share voices of inclusion. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Employee resource groups at Intel Corporation support inclusion and diversity. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Employee resource groups at Intel Corporation support inclusion and diversity. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation's Warmline focuses on retaining the company's talented employees. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

News Articles

Oakland Unified School District