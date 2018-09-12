Log in
Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
07:33pINTEL : Diversity in Technology Initiative
PU
04:43pINTEL : Joins Coalition to Double Number of Women of Color Graduatin..
PU
01:50pINTEL : Drone Helping to Preserve Korean Cultural Heritage
AQ
Intel : Diversity in Technology Initiative

09/12/2018

Diversity is an integral part of Intel's competitive strategy and vision. In January 2015, Intel announced the Diversity in Technology initiative, setting a bold hiring and retention goal to achieve full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in Intel's U.S. workforce by 2020. The company also committed $300M to support this goal and accelerate diversity and inclusion-not just at Intel, but across the technology industry at large. The scope of Intel's efforts span the entire value chain, from spending with diverse suppliers and diversifying its venture portfolio to better serving its markets and communities through innovative programs like Hack Harassment, which aims to combat online harassment.

  • Intel employees share voices of inclusion. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Employee resource groups at Intel Corporation support inclusion and diversity. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Employee resource groups at Intel Corporation support inclusion and diversity. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation's Warmline focuses on retaining the company's talented employees. In August 2017, Intel Corporation released its mid-year diversity report. It offers updates on where the company stands relative to its hiring, advancement and retention goals. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:32:11 UTC
