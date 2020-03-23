Log in
Intel : Donates More Than 1 Million Protective Items for Healthcare Workers in Coronavirus Fight

03/23/2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Intel announced Monday that it will source and donate more than 1 million items of personal protective equipment - masks, gloves and other gear - to healthcare workers.

'We will donate masks, gloves, face shields and other gear that we have sourced from our factory stock and emergency supplies, and we'll continue to look for additional sources of personal protective equipment that we can source and donate as quickly as possible to meet our commitment of more than a million items,' said Todd Brady, director of Global Public Affairs for Intel.

Intel leaders are working with local health authorities and government agencies around the world. In January, Intel announced a $1 million donation to the International Red Cross to support global relief efforts for the coronavirus outbreak. Where possible, current and future donations will be made through local health authorities that can determine the areas of greatest need.

'We are immensely grateful to the healthcare workers who are at the front lines of slowing this pandemic,' Brady said.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:14 UTC
