Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel Down Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:10pm EST

Intel Corp. (INTC) is currently at $46.48, down $3.29 or 6.6%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 3, 2019, when it closed at $44.49

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 27, 2018, when it fell 8.59%

-- On Thursday, Intel reported revenue rose to $18.66 billion, below the $19 billion Intel had expected three months ago. The company now expects total revenue growth of about 1% in the year ahead to $71.5 billion, a much more conservative pace than the nearly 13% growth in 2018. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Intel to generate $75.07 billion in revenue

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 0.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since December 2018 when it fell 4.83%

-- Down 18.58% from its 52 week closing high of $57.08 on June 1, 2018

-- Traded as low as $45.75; lowest intraday level since Jan. 4, 2019, when it hit $45.54

-- Down 8.06% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.97%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 22.31 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:20:05 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.96% 24787.48 Delayed Quote.5.25%
INTEL CORPORATION -6.43% 46.5766 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 1.34% 6791.7934 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.32% 7166.2057 Delayed Quote.5.89%
S&P 500 1.00% 2668.55 Delayed Quote.5.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:10pIntel Down Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise As Investors Embrace Corporate Earnings, Managem..
DJ
08:11aEUROPE : Tech exuberance lifts European shares near two-month highs
RE
07:25aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave
DJ
03:51aINTEL : showcases new 3D camera for robot, drone navigation sired by Haifa team
AQ
03:50aINTEL CORPORATION : (INTC) expected to touch 0.42% EPS growth for coming year
AQ
02:48aINTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business
DJ
01/24Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
RE
01/24INTEL : Projects Slower Revenue Growth This Year -- Update
DJ
01/24Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 73 238 M
EBIT 2019 24 239 M
Net income 2019 19 771 M
Debt 2019 11 975 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
P/E ratio 2020 11,20
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 227 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.15%227 105
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%187 036
BROADCOM INC3.65%107 336
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.05%98 062
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.23%96 282
SK HYNIX INC--.--%45 823
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.