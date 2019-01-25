Intel Down Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Intel Corp. (INTC) is currently at $46.48, down $3.29 or 6.6%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 3, 2019, when it closed at $44.49

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 27, 2018, when it fell 8.59%

-- On Thursday, Intel reported revenue rose to $18.66 billion, below the $19 billion Intel had expected three months ago. The company now expects total revenue growth of about 1% in the year ahead to $71.5 billion, a much more conservative pace than the nearly 13% growth in 2018. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Intel to generate $75.07 billion in revenue

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 0.97% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since December 2018 when it fell 4.83%

-- Down 18.58% from its 52 week closing high of $57.08 on June 1, 2018

-- Traded as low as $45.75; lowest intraday level since Jan. 4, 2019, when it hit $45.54

-- Down 8.06% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2018, when it fell as much as 8.97%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 22.31 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:20:05 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet