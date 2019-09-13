Intel : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019

Lynn Comp, Intel vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Visual Cloud Division of the Network Platforms Group, addressed the growing market for rich, intelligent visual experiences by bringing together leaders across cloud, network, edge and enterprise at the first 'Visual Cloud Conference' at IBC2019 in Amsterdam. As demands for more sophisticated video processing and distribution increase, Intel is accelerating innovation by investing in scalable architectures. It is enabling intelligent visual experiences from the cloud for remote media consumption and delivering the majority of visual cloud services on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, with powerful and flexible open source software featuring scalable transcode, analytics and more.

Intel continues to provide industry-leading technologies to meet the new requirements of enabling acceleration of services innovation globally through best-in-class hardware and software solutions focused on the full potential for delivery optimization. Joining Intel's diverse, world-class processors are two PCIe card accelerators specifically designed for visual cloud workloads: the Visual Cloud Accelerators Card-Analytics (VCAC-A), optimized for the highest density video analytics acceleration for use in network edge servers, and the Visual Cloud Accelerator Card-Render (VCAC-R), optimized for cloud gaming, graphics, virtual reality (VR) and virtual desktops. Additionally, to accelerate innovation in visual cloud services, Intel continues to invest in open source projects such as the Open Visual Cloud, providing software toolkits and functionality to better address the evolving requirements of media. Also available soon is the new Intel® Select Solutions for Media Analytics powered by Intel Xeon processors and Intel® QuickAssist Technology for software-enabled security, authentication and compression.

Visit the Intel Peer Network page for additional information on the Visual Cloud Conference livestreamed in 8K, 360-degree virtual reality.

More:All Intel Images

360-Degree Photo: Lynn Comp, Intel vice president of the Data Center Group, speaks Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the first 'Visual Cloud Conference' at IBC2019 in Amsterdam. (Credit: Intel Corporation)