Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 01:44:49 pm
52.465 USD   -1.03%
12:57pINTEL : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019
PU
09:01aINTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher As Tech Stocks Rally
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

Lynn Comp, Intel vice president of the Data Center Group and general manager of the Visual Cloud Division of the Network Platforms Group, addressed the growing market for rich, intelligent visual experiences by bringing together leaders across cloud, network, edge and enterprise at the first 'Visual Cloud Conference' at IBC2019 in Amsterdam. As demands for more sophisticated video processing and distribution increase, Intel is accelerating innovation by investing in scalable architectures. It is enabling intelligent visual experiences from the cloud for remote media consumption and delivering the majority of visual cloud services on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, with powerful and flexible open source software featuring scalable transcode, analytics and more.

Intel continues to provide industry-leading technologies to meet the new requirements of enabling acceleration of services innovation globally through best-in-class hardware and software solutions focused on the full potential for delivery optimization. Joining Intel's diverse, world-class processors are two PCIe card accelerators specifically designed for visual cloud workloads: the Visual Cloud Accelerators Card-Analytics (VCAC-A), optimized for the highest density video analytics acceleration for use in network edge servers, and the Visual Cloud Accelerator Card-Render (VCAC-R), optimized for cloud gaming, graphics, virtual reality (VR) and virtual desktops. Additionally, to accelerate innovation in visual cloud services, Intel continues to invest in open source projects such as the Open Visual Cloud, providing software toolkits and functionality to better address the evolving requirements of media. Also available soon is the new Intel® Select Solutions for Media Analytics powered by Intel Xeon processors and Intel® QuickAssist Technology for software-enabled security, authentication and compression.

Visit the Intel Peer Network page for additional information on the Visual Cloud Conference livestreamed in 8K, 360-degree virtual reality.

More:All Intel Images

360-Degree Photo: Lynn Comp, Intel vice president of the Data Center Group, speaks Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the first 'Visual Cloud Conference' at IBC2019 in Amsterdam. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 16:56:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:57pINTEL : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019
PU
09:01aINTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher As Tech Stocks Rally
DJ
09/11INTEL : to use Tokyo Olympics to show off 3D tracking, other new tech
RE
09/11INTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
09/11INTEL : Technology Propels Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into the Future
BU
09/10INTEL : Executives Say $1 Billion for AI Research Isn't Enough
DJ
09/09INTEL : 2019 ifa
PU
09/06German computer modules supplier Congatec plans Frankfurt IPO - sources
RE
09/06Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone p..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 419 M
EBIT 2019 22 077 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,64x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,18  $
Last Close Price 53,01  $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION12.96%237 326
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 368
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.80%121 576
BROADCOM INC18.21%119 653
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.03%112 220
QUALCOMM38.96%96 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group