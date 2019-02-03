Intel : Drone Light Show and Intel True View Technology Enhance Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show and Super Bowl LIII Viewing Experience

Today during the Super Bowl, Intel Corporation partnered with the NFL*
to create the first-ever live drone light show during a Super Bowl
Halftime Show. Intel and the NFL will also make advanced Intel® True
View™ highlights available for fans to relive the most exciting moments
of the biggest game of the year.
Intel Drone Team members prepare 150 enhanced Intel Shooting Star drones for flight during rehearsals for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show. During Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019, Intel Corporation partnered with the NFL to create the first-ever live drone light show during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
As Maroon 5 began the song “She Will Be Loved,” 150 enhanced
Intel Shooting Star drones floated up and over the field in a
choreographed performance to the music to form the words “ONE” and
“LOVE.” Intel enhanced the Intel Shooting Star drones specifically for
the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show to emulate the experience of floating
lanterns. The drones were also enabled to successfully fly a
pre-programmed path inside a closed stadium environment without GPS.
Additionally, the 150 drones flown indoors exceed the world record that
Intel earned flying 110 indoor drones at CES in 2018.
“Our team constantly looks for opportunities to push the boundaries of
innovation and deliver stunning entertainment experiences with our drone
technology,” said Anil Nanduri, Intel vice president and general manager
of the Intel Drone Group. “When we received the opportunity to bring our
drone light show technology back to the Super Bowl, we were excited by
the challenge to execute it live and within a closed stadium
environment. We collaborated with the show producers, both creatively
and technically, to bring a special and unique show experience to the
viewers. It was an honor to have performed with Maroon 5 to create a
memorable experience for those watching live from their seats in the
stadium and for viewers watching at home.”
As an Official Technology Provider for the NFL, Intel installed Intel
True View in 13 NFL stadiums, including Super Bowl LIII host
Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Volumetric capture is enabling immersive
experiences that bring the game to life from every angle, allowing fans
to analyze key plays with multi-angle views, including through the eyes
of the players. Using high-performance computing, Intel True View
transforms massive amounts of volumetric video data captured from 38 5K
ultra-high-definition cameras into immersive 3D replays of the game’s
biggest moments. Intel True View content is accessible via NFL.com/trueview,
the NFL app, the NFL channel on YouTube* and other endpoints across the
NFL and participating teams.
“There is tremendous potential in what True View can do to bring our
fans closer to the game than ever before,” said William Deng, vice
president, Media Strategy and Business Development at the NFL. “We are
thrilled to be partnered with Intel to advance this groundbreaking
technology. It truly brings the fan into the action and gives them a
perspective of the game that was never before possible.”
Drone light shows and Intel True View are part of Intel’s larger effort
to deliver powerful, innovative technologies that enable the rich
viewing and entertainment experiences of the future. For more
information on Intel’s drone light show, visit Intel's
drone page. For more information on Intel True View, visit Intel's
True View page.
