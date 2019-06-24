Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
06/24 03:02:17 pm
47.735 USD   +0.58%
02:12pINTEL : Drones at Intel
PU
11:25aINTEL : A Focus on Inventing Multiplies Engineer's Patents
PU
06/22U.S. bars China supercomputer firms, institute from buying American parts
RE
Intel : Drones at Intel

06/24/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

An important computing platform for the future, drones can help people work and they can delight in nighttime aerial spectacles. Intel's leaders are positioning the company to provide the compute, sensor, communications and cloud integration for the growing drone ecosystem.

» Intel Drone Light Show Fact Sheet

'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter'

Intel Shooting Star Drones in The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts™ Castle is a dynamic, all-new light projection experience that takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood's 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.' This nighttime spectacle of light and music features Intel® Shooting Star™ drones that create the Patronus as part of the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle experience.

This is a first-time collaboration between Universal Studios Hollywood and Intel - two progressive, forward-thinking companies that succeed at bringing innovative, immersive and unique experiences to audiences, respectfully.

Preserving the Great Wall
  • The Intel Falcon 8+ drone carries out aerial inspection of the Great Wall of China. In 2018, Intel Corporation announced a partnership with the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation to protect and restore the Great Wall of China. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • An Intel Falcon 8+ drone is prepared for aerial inspection of the Great Wall of China. In 2018, Intel Corporation announced a partnership with the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation to protect and restore the Great Wall of China. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A team from Intel, the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation and Wuhan University LIEMARS team scale the Great Wall of China as part of the inspection work along the historic site. In 2018, Intel Corporation announced a partnership with the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation to protect and restore the Great Wall of China. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • In 2018, Intel Corporation announced a partnership with the China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation to protect and restore the Great Wall of China. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 33 MB)
  • Preserving A Legacy: A Drone and Al Expedition | Intel
  • Inspection Team Uses Intel Falcon 8+ in Aerial Inspection of the Great Wall of China (B-roll)

» Download video: 'Inspection Team Uses Intel Falcon 8+ in Aerial Inspection of the Great Wall of China (B-roll)' Intel News Videos

Event Videos

  • 2018 CES: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Takes a Volocopter Test
  • Intel Flight Control Technology & Volocopter | Intel
  • Introducing Intel Shooting Star Mini -- Star of the Indoor Light Show
  • Intel Shooting Star Drones Light the Sky at the Fountains of Bellagio during 2018 CES
  • Intel Shooting Star Drones Light 2018 Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony
  • Things to Know about the Intel Shooting Star Drones
  • Intel | The Tech Behind a Record-breaking Drone Show at PyeongChang 2018
  • Intel | Experience the Team in Flight at PyeongChang 2018
  • 50 Years of Record Breaking Innovation | Drone Light Show | Intel
  • Intel Shooting Star Mini Drones at the AT&T Pride Month Event (Rehearsal)

B-roll Videos

  • 2018 CES: Intel Shooting Star Mini Drones Set Record (B-roll)
  • 2018 CES: Intel Drone Light Show (B-roll)
  • Intel Drones at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (B-roll)
  • Intel Sets Guinness World Records Title for Drone Light Shows (B-roll)

» Download video: 'Intel Drones at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (B-roll)'
» Download video: '2018 CES: Intel Drone Light Show (B-roll)'
» Download video: '2018 CES: Intel Shooting Star Mini Drones Set Record (B-roll)'
» Download video: 'Intel Sets Guinness World Records Title for Drone Light Shows (B-roll)' Photos

Intel's 50th Anniversary

  • Intel Corporation flies 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility, in July 2018. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation flies 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility, in July 2018. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation flies 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility, in July 2018. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation flies 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility, in July 2018. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Natalie Cheung, drone light show general manager at Intel, holds an Intel Shooting Star drone. In July 2018, Intel Corporation flew 2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones over its Folsom, California, facility. The drone light show set a Guinness World Records title for the most unmanned aerial vehicles airborne simultaneously. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 2 MB)

Olympics Photos

  • Intel Shooting Star drones form the Olympics rings as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremony drone light show. Intel will provide drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which begin Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel drone light show team produces the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony drone light show, featuring Intel Shooting Star drones. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel drone light show team produces the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony drone light show, featuring Intel Shooting Star drones. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Kicking off the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, viewers from around the globe were treated to a record-breaking light show during the opening ceremony. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Kicking off the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, viewers from around the globe were treated to a record-breaking light show during the opening ceremony. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form the image of Soohorang, the official Olympic mascot, walking in the sky as part of a Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Closing Ceremony rehearsal. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create a heart in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Closing Ceremony rehearsal. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create the image of Soohorang, the official Olympic mascot, making a heart in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Closing Ceremony rehearsal. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create the Intel Corporation logo in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 victory ceremony drone light shows. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create Soohorang, the official mascot of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, as part of the victory ceremony drone light shows. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create the Olympic Rings in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 victory ceremony drone light shows. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create the image of an ice skater in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 victory ceremony drone light shows. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones form to create the image of a hockey player in the sky as part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 victory ceremony drone light shows. Intel is providing drone technology at the Olympic Winter Games, which began Feb. 9, 2018, in South Korea. (Credit: Getty Images)

» Download all images (ZIP, 40 MB)

2018 CES

  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Shooting Star drones perform in sequence with the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Intel's drone light shows feature the Intel® Shooting Star™ drone, the first-ever drone created for entertainment light shows. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Shooting Star Mini drone is the company's first drone designed and built to enable indoor light show experiences. It is designed with a super-lightweight structure and propeller guards for safety. Its light source can create more than 4 billion color combinations designed for visually stunning aerial displays. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Shooting Star Mini drone is the company's first drone designed and built to enable indoor light show experiences. It is designed with a super-lightweight structure and propeller guards for safety. Its light source can create more than 4 billion color combinations designed for visually stunning aerial displays. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation chief executive officer, displays a Shooting Star Mini drone during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) preshow keynote address on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. One hundred of the mini drones were later displayed in an indoor light show. Intel displays how the power of data is affecting our daily lives at the event, which runs Jan. 9-12. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 25 MB) Drones on Intel.com

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 18:11:09 UTC
