Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel Editorial: Intel Achieves Gender Pay Equity Globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

Another Important Step in the Company’s Journey Toward Global Inclusion

The following is an opinion editorial by Julie Ann Overcash of Intel Corporation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005017/en/

Julie Ann Overcash is vice president of Human Resources and director of Compensation and Benefits at ...

Julie Ann Overcash is vice president of Human Resources and director of Compensation and Benefits at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Today, Intel announced a major milestone in global inclusion – achieving gender pay equity across our worldwide workforce while also adding stock-based compensation to its pay equity analysis. Our commitment to achieving gender pay equity is central to making Intel a truly inclusive workplace, which we believe is a key factor in employee performance, productivity and engagement. A diverse workforce and inclusive culture are essential to our evolution and growth.

Intel defines pay equity as closing the gap in the average pay between employees of different genders or races and ethnicities, where data is available, in the same or similar roles after accounting for legitimate business factors that can explain differences, such as performance, time at grade level and tenure.

In addition to expanding pay equity to our global workforce, we have also evolved our methodology to take a more comprehensive approach to analyzing our global workforce pay data and closing identified gaps. In the past, adjustments were only made to the cash portion of employees’ compensation, meaning base pay and bonus. In 2018, we began evaluating total compensation, including stock grants.

With a diverse workforce of approximately 107,000 regular employees in over 50 countries, identifying and closing gender pay equity gaps is a complicated task. Our legal and human resources teams worked with an external vendor to use proven statistical modeling techniques to identify countries where a gender pay gap existed. Individual employees in these countries who were identified as having a gap received appropriate adjustments.

Different countries have varying legislation around how pay equity is measured. In the U.K., for example, the data compares the average employee compensation for all men to all women. The result of this measurement methodology reflects that Intel has a lower representation of women in senior roles. This is a gap we – and the entire technology industry – are working hard to address. We continue to improve representation and progression opportunities for women at Intel, in all countries in which we do business.

Our work in pay equity is never done. We will continue to assess and close pay gaps to maintain gender pay equity globally. We will also maintain race and ethnicity pay equity in the U.S.

In October, we announced reaching full representation in our U.S. workforce two years ahead of our 2020 goal. Global pay equity is another step in our journey to create a more inclusive workplace where all employees feel supported and empowered to create the future.

I am proud to highlight Intel’s ongoing commitment to doing what’s best for all of our employees. We encourage all companies to join us in making pay equity a global priority.

Julie Ann Overcash is vice president of Human Resources and director of Compensation and Benefits at Intel Corporation.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
11:01aINTEL EDITORIAL : Intel Achieves Gender Pay Equity Globally
BU
08:02aMARKET SNAPSHOT: On Trade, China's Private-equity King Is 'hopeful For The Be..
DJ
01/19U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
01/18U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
01/17INTEL CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
01/17INTEL : Power Cop Looks at Intel Tech with an Eye for Efficiency
AQ
01/16INTEL : ‘Power Cop' Looks at Intel Tech with an Eye for Efficiency
PU
01/15ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCAR : Market 2019 Emerging Technology Research ..
AQ
01/15INTEL : Response to Micron's Intent to Purchase Intel's Interest in Joint IMFT V..
AQ
01/15INTEL : Studios' Volumetric Video Gives 'Grease' New Life 40 Years Later
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 198 M
EBIT 2018 24 456 M
Net income 2018 21 020 M
Debt 2018 15 690 M
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 10,96
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION4.82%224 503
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%183 402
BROADCOM INC2.57%106 224
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.55%95 727
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.21%95 497
SK HYNIX INC--.--%41 621
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.