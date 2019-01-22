Intel Editorial: Intel Achieves Gender Pay Equity Globally

The following is an opinion editorial by Julie Ann Overcash of Intel
Today, Intel announced a major milestone in global inclusion – achieving
gender pay equity across our worldwide workforce while also adding
stock-based compensation to its pay equity analysis. Our commitment to
achieving gender pay equity is central to making Intel a truly inclusive
workplace, which we believe is a key factor in employee performance,
productivity and engagement. A diverse workforce and inclusive culture
are essential to our evolution and growth.
Intel defines pay equity as closing the gap in the average pay between
employees of different genders or races and ethnicities, where data is
available, in the same or similar roles after accounting for
legitimate business factors that can explain differences, such as
performance, time at grade level and tenure.
In addition to expanding pay equity to our global workforce, we have
also evolved our methodology to take a more comprehensive approach to
analyzing our global workforce pay data and closing identified gaps. In
the past, adjustments were only made to the cash portion of employees’
compensation, meaning base pay and bonus. In 2018, we began evaluating
total compensation, including stock grants.
With a diverse workforce of approximately 107,000 regular employees in
over 50 countries, identifying and closing gender pay equity gaps is a
complicated task. Our legal and human resources teams worked with an
external vendor to use proven statistical modeling techniques to
identify countries where a gender pay gap existed. Individual employees
in these countries who were identified as having a gap received
appropriate adjustments.
Different countries have varying legislation around how pay equity is
measured. In the U.K., for example, the data compares the average
employee compensation for all men to all women. The result of this
measurement methodology reflects that Intel has a lower representation
of women in senior roles. This is a gap we – and the entire technology
industry – are working hard to address. We continue to improve
representation and progression opportunities for women at Intel, in all
countries in which we do business.
Our work in pay equity is never done. We will continue to assess and
close pay gaps to maintain gender pay equity globally. We will also
maintain race and ethnicity pay equity in the U.S.
In October, we
announced reaching full representation in our U.S. workforce two
years ahead of our 2020 goal. Global pay equity is another step in our
journey to create a more inclusive workplace where all employees feel
supported and empowered to create the future.
I am proud to highlight Intel’s ongoing commitment to doing what’s best
for all of our employees. We encourage all companies to join us in
making pay equity a global priority.
