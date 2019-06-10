Intel Editorial: Intel to Acquire Barefoot Networks, Accelerating Delivery of Ethernet-Based Fabrics

The following is an opinion editorial by Navin Shenoy of Intel
Intel’s customers operate in a world that is growing and transforming by
leaps and bounds. We’ve discussed
previously the amazing fact that over half of the world’s data was
generated in the past two years and only 2% of that data has been
analyzed. Driven by that reality, we’re always asking ourselves how we
can better enable our customers to harness the potential of this data,
by moving, storing and processing it with the speed and efficiency that
they demand.
An essential part of the equation is providing data center interconnects
that can keep pace with our customers’ extraordinary and growing
requirements. This is why interconnect is one of our six
technology pillars in which we are investing to serve our customers.
With this in mind, Intel has signed an agreement to acquire Barefoot
Networks, an emerging leader in Ethernet switch silicon and software for
use in the data center, specializing in the programmability and
flexibility necessary to meet the performance and ever-changing needs of
the hyperscale cloud. Upon close, the addition of Barefoot Networks will
support our focus on end-to-end cloud networking and infrastructure
leadership, and will allow Intel to continue to deliver on new
workloads, experiences and capabilities for our data center customers.
Led by Dr. Craig Barratt and based in Santa Clara, California, the
Barefoot Networks team is a great complement to our existing
connectivity offerings. Barefoot Networks will add deep expertise in
cloud network architectures, P4-programmable high-speed data paths,
switch silicon development, P4 compilers, driver software, network
telemetry and computational networking. Most important, this is one of
the most talented and experienced teams in this domain in the industry.
We look forward to welcoming Dr. Barratt and his team to the Intel
family once the transaction closes, which is expected to be in the third
quarter of 2019.
We look forward to serving Barefoot Networks’ current customers, and to
introducing its innovative programmable networking paradigm to more
customers around the world.
