Intel Editorial: Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced

In response to recent litigation developments, including today’s
decision in the International Trade Commission, Intel’s general counsel,
Steve Rodgers, has written the following:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005686/en/
Steven R. Rodgers is executive vice president and general counsel of Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
In July 2017, Qualcomm launched a worldwide campaign of patent
litigation as part of its efforts to eliminate competition and preserve
its unlawful “no license, no chips” regime, which has already been found
to violate competition laws across the globe. Indeed, Qualcomm has
already been fined $975 million in China, $850 million in Korea, $1.2
billion by the European Commission, and $773 million in Taiwan (although
the case later settled for a reduced fine) for its anticompetitive
practices. Qualcomm has also been found to be in violation of Japanese
competition law, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pursuing
claims in federal court against it for alleged violation of U.S.
antitrust law.
Qualcomm has had a lot to say publicly about its litigation campaign –
and about Intel. It has publicly disparaged Intel’s products – products
created by the innovation and hard work of dedicated teams of scientists
and engineers at Intel. It has asked a judge to order a customer not to
purchase Intel’s modems, claiming, among other things, that Intel’s
engineers could have made their inventions only by purloining ideas from
Qualcomm. It has claimed that its patents form the very core of modern
mobile communication technologies and networks, and extend even into
future technologies.
It is easy to say things. But Intel’s track record is clear. Intel has
been one of the world’s leading technology innovators for more than 50
years. We are proud of our engineers and employees who bring the world’s
best technology solutions to market through hard work, sweat,
risk-taking and great ideas. Every day, we push the boundaries of
computing and communication technologies. And, the proof is in the
pudding: Last year, the U.S. Patent Office awarded more patents to Intel
than to Qualcomm.
For the most part, we have chosen, and will continue to choose, to
respond to Qualcomm’s statements in court, not in public. This week, in
one lawsuit, Qualcomm failed to win its case on 88 patent claims it said
were infringed by products, including Intel’s modem. And, in another
case, a federal judge found “considerable, compelling common proof” that
Qualcomm has required companies “to accept a separate license to
Qualcomm’s cellular [standard essential patents] in order to gain access
to Qualcomm’s modem chips.” This is the “no license, no chips” scheme
that has been found to be part of Qualcomm’s anticompetitive conduct
challenged in so many countries.
As one of the world’s largest patent holders, Intel respects
intellectual property. But we also respect truth, candor and fair
competition. And we look forward to continuing to compete with Qualcomm.
Steven
R. Rodgers is executive vice president and general counsel of Intel
Corporation.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the
most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found
at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005686/en/