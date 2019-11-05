Intel : Endpoint Management Assistant Makes Managing Remote Intel vPro Platform-Based Devices Easier

What's New: Today, Intel released Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel EMA). As part of the Intel® vPro® platform, Intel EMA is a software tool designed to modernize Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) by providing an easy way to manage Intel vPro platform-based devices in the cloud, both inside and outside the firewall. Intel partners and software providers, including CompuCom and Lakeside, are extending their respective solutions to include Intel EMA functionality.

'Today's modern mobile workforce does not have onsite access to an IT service center at the corporate office. Yet they still have PCs that need repair, upgrades and updates from the IT department. At Intel, we are modernizing PC manageability with the Intel vPro platform to make it easier for IT to help support employees remotely, even when they are outside the corporate firewall.'

-Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms

How it Works: Seventy percent of people globally work remotely, at least once a week1. With the increased number of mobile workers, the ability to remotely manage technology and devices is an information technology (IT) imperative for organizations.

Intel EMA and its management console offer IT a sophisticated and flexible management solution by providing the ability to remotely and securely connect Intel AMT devices over the cloud. Benefits include:

Enabling IT to support its workforce no matter where they are, including software/firmware updates and reboots

Ability to integrate Intel AMT access into custom or third-party consoles via RESTful APIs

Enhanced PC fleet monitoring to help secure remote management

Intel EMA is designed to make Intel AMT easy to configure and use so IT can manage devices equipped with Intel vPro platform technology without disrupting workflow, which in turn simplifies client management and can help reduce management costs for IT organizations.

The added cloud management capability is built on the foundation of the best-for-business2 Intel vPro platform that continues to modernize business PC fleets across security, stability, performance and manageability.

How You Get It: Intel EMA is available starting today and is an added value to enable the extended manageability features of the Intel vPro platform.

More Context: For more information, visit the Intel Active Management Technology page.

The Small Print:

1 IWG Study, '70% of people globally work remotely at least once a week' May 30, 2018.

2 Based on a comparison (as of April 20, 2019) of features in the following categories: manageability, security, stability and processor performance, between vPro™ enabled platforms and other selected x86 architecture based platforms marketed for use in business PCs. Selection of manageability, security, stability and processor performance features are based on a 2018 web-based survey, conducted by Intel of more than 500 IT decision-makers to assess desired features when purchasing PC for business use.

Intel will be marketing the Intel® Core™ vPro™ platforms with the tag line 'Productivity Unleashed' in certain jurisdictions, including PRC and Vietnam. Intel will be marketing the Intel® Core™ vPro™ platforms with the tag line 'The Intel® vPro™ platform is Intel's best business platform' in certain jurisdictions, including Argentina, Belarus, Belize, Chile, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine. If you are media or an influencer from these countries, or otherwise communicating directly to residents in these countries (e.g., on local-language social media), please only refer to the tag line Intel will be using in that country in lieu of the claim on this slide/document.