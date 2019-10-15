Log in
Intel : Eyes Leadership in 5G Edge Computing; Acquiring Smart Edge

0
10/15/2019 | 09:17am EDT

What's New: Intel has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Smart Edge™ intelligent-edge platform business from Pivot Technology Solutions Inc., an IT infrastructure and service provider. Smart Edge is a cloud-native, scalable and secure platform for multi-access edge computing (MEC). With Smart Edge, enterprises and communications service providers can enable cloud-like services closer to the user on the customer-premise or network edge. The expansion of computing in the network and at the edge is an important growth opportunity for Intel - an estimated $65 billion silicon addressable market by 2023. Edge computing is an opportunity that is accelerating with the rollout of 5G networks.

'This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing. We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers.'
-Dan Rodriguez, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Network Compute Division

About Smart Edge: The Smart Edge platform is built to run on Intel technologies, such as high-performing Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors today and, going forward, Intel® Optane™ memory, Intel FPGAs and other accelerators. Smart Edge's software is also highly complementary with Intel's OpenNESS (Open Network Edge Services Software) project.

For enterprises and service providers, Smart Edge enables new opportunities and revenue streams while reducing the total cost of ownership for intelligent edge solutions. For example, retailers could deploy new personalized and location-aware in-store experiences or factories could combine 5G, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) near the edge to drive greater operational efficiencies.

What's Next: Approximately 25 Smart Edge employees will join Intel's Network and Custom Logic Group (NCLG) when the transaction closes, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Also, as a part of this acquisition, Intel and Pivot will sign a Preferred Partner Agreement, which identifies Pivot as an authorized Smart Edge reseller and Intel's non-exclusive Preferred Systems Integrator for Smart Edge-based edge services solutions.

'Intel is the right company and brand to advance and scale Smart Edge's software solution,' said Kevin Shank, CEO of Pivot. 'Our partnership with Intel will leverage Pivot's core strengths as a technology integrator and service provider with Intel's advanced technology solutions to drive the adoption of the Smart Edge platform. We look forward to collaborating with Intel to develop and take to market many new edge computing use cases.'

More Context: Smart Edge is part of Intel's Network Builders ecosystem and this year it received Intel's 2019 Partner of the Year Award for Excellence in Accelerating Innovation in Network Communications. | More about Smart Edge.

The Small Print:

Forward-Looking StatementsThis document contains forward-looking statements relating to the proposed transaction between Intel and Pivot, including statements regarding the benefits and the timing of the transaction, as well as statements regarding Intel's products and markets. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'goals,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'continues,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'could,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management expectations as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, Intel disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of the parties to complete the transaction in the time expected or at all; the risk that we are unable to commercially develop the relevant technologies or achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; and other risks detailed in Intel's SEC filings, including the Intel's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of Intel's SEC filings may also be obtained by visiting Intel's Investor Relations website at www.intc.com.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 13:16:10 UTC
