INTEL CORPORATION
Intel : Fall Desktop Launch

10/08/2018

The 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, Intel's newest generation of processors, has features and enhancements that evoke excitement. Whether it's a fantastic in-game experience with livestreaming and seamless highlights recording, or creating and sharing with less waiting time, the new generation of processors is ready to take it to the next level.

9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors are available for preorder as of Oct. 8, 2018.

  • Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core processor packages. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core processor package. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core processor. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a die from a 9th Gen Intel Core processor. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core wafer. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming, content creation and productivity. (Source: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel announces new desktop processors as part of the 9th Gen Intel Core processor family. Available for preorder on Oct. 8, 2018, all three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled (i5-9600K, i7-9700K, and i9-9900K) bring new levels of faster, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  Intel announces new desktop processors as part of the 9th Gen Intel Core processor family. Available for preorder on Oct. 8, 2018, all three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled (i5-9600K, i7-9700K, and i9-9900K) bring new levels of faster, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-Series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-Series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:32:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 542 M
EBIT 2018 22 135 M
Net income 2018 19 344 M
Debt 2018 15 575 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 11,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
Capitalization 217 B
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.88%216 855
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 809
NVIDIA CORPORATION39.46%164 075
BROADCOM INC-4.93%102 605
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.11%100 408
MICRON TECHNOLOGY5.98%50 545
