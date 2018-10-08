Intel : Fall Desktop Launch

The 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, Intel's newest generation of processors, has features and enhancements that evoke excitement. Whether it's a fantastic in-game experience with livestreaming and seamless highlights recording, or creating and sharing with less waiting time, the new generation of processors is ready to take it to the next level.

9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors are available for preorder as of Oct. 8, 2018.

News

Photos

Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces new desktop processors as part of the 9th Gen Intel Core processor family. Available for preorder on Oct. 8, 2018, all three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled (i5-9600K, i7-9700K, and i9-9900K) bring new levels of faster, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-Series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Videos