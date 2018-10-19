Intel : Fall Desktop Launch

The 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, Intel's newest generation of processors, has features and enhancements that evoke excitement. Whether it's a fantastic in-game experience with livestreaming and seamless highlights recording, or creating and sharing with less waiting time, the new generation of processors is ready to take it to the next level.

9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors are available for preorder as of Oct. 8, 2018.

Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor i9-9900K, the world's best processor for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core processor package. The processor family is optimized for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core processor. The processor family is optimized for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a die from a 9th Gen Intel Core processor. The processor family is optimized for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

A photo released Oct. 8, 2018, shows a 9th Gen Intel Core wafer. The processor family is optimized for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

Intel unveils its family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors on Oct. 8, 2018. The processor family is optimized for gaming. (Source: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces new desktop processors as part of the 9th Gen Intel Core processor family. Available for preorder on Oct. 8, 2018, all three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled (i5-9600K, i7-9700K, and i9-9900K) bring new levels of faster, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel announces seven new Intel Core X-Series processors (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, and i9-9980XE) on Oct 8, 2018, with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities. They are designed for premium content creation platforms. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

To realize the full potential of the new 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Intel introduces the new Intel® Z390 chipset on October 8, 2108. Motherboards based on the new chipset will enable improved power delivery to optimize 8-core processor performance and additional overclocking. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Crowds gather Monday to see live demonstrations at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Professional esports gamer Stephanie Harvey uses a laptop with a 9th Gen Intel Core processer during demonstrationss at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

A demonstration highlights real-time video editing of 8K footage from Red Camera on Adobe Premiere Pro at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

David Hearn (center) of Tangent Animation explains during Intel's Fall Desktop Launch how Tangent's its moviemakers used Blender and Intel technology to create the Netflix animated film 'Next Gen.' Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

An overclocking demonstration draws crowds during Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Anand Srivatsa, Intel vice president and general manager of its Desktop, Systems and Channel, in the Client Computing Group, holds the box for a 9th Gen Intel Core processor (i9-9900K) at the company's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

Anand Srivatsa, Intel vice president and general manager of its Desktop, Systems and Channel, in the Client Computing Group, presents the keynote presentation at the company's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

Anand Srivatsa, Intel vice president and general manager of its Desktop, Systems and Channel, in the Client Computing Group, welcomes David Hearn (right) of Tangent Animation to the stage during the keynote presentation at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

David Hearn of Tangent Animation speaks during the keynote presentation at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

Anand Srivatsa, Intel vice president and general manager of its Desktop, Systems and Channel, in the Client Computing Group, presents the keynote presentation at the company's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

Anand Srivatsa (from left), Intel vice president and general manager of its Desktop, Systems and Channel, in the Client Computing Group, welcomes Frank Azor of Dell Gaming, Daniel Tsay of the NBA2K League and professional esports gamer Stephanie Harvey to the stage during the keynote presentation at Intel's Fall Desktop Launch. Intel on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York City announced the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. (Credit: Gary Golembiewski/Intel Corporation)

Brandt Guttridge, general manager of the Desktop Product Group in Intel's Client Computing Group, holds a 9th Gen Intel Core processor wafer on Oct. 8, 2018, at Intel's desktop launch event in New York City. Available for preorder, 9th Gen processors (i5-9600K, i7-9700K, and i9-9900K) enable faster, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. (Credit: Intel Corporation)