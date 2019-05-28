Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Gregory Bryant Offers Opening Keynote at COMPUTEX 2019 (Livestream)

05/28/2019 | 12:29am EDT

Visit the Intel Newsroom at 1:30 p.m. Taiwan Time on May 28 (10:30 p.m. PDT, May 27) as Intel's Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, gives the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote. With the theme 'Powering Every Person's Greatest Contribution, Together,' it will be livestreamed from the Taipei International Convention Center.

As part of the keynote, Bryant will demonstrate how Intel and its industry partners are transforming intelligent computing for our data-centric world and the PC's role in powering the human edge.

Join him and special guests as they discuss how Intel and the ecosystem will play a key role in powering every person's greatest contribution and pushing forward the boundaries of technology.

When: May 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Taiwan time (May 27 at 10:30 p.m. PDT)

Where: COMPUTEX 2019, Taipei, Taiwan

More Context: Visit Intel's 2019 COMPUTEX press kit and follow us on Twitter at @IntelNews and @Intel.

Replay: A replay of the keynote will be added to this post as soon as it is available.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:28:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 687 M
EBIT 2019 21 873 M
Net income 2019 18 711 M
Debt 2019 15 925 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 10,84
P/E ratio 2020 10,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-5.03%199 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%191 984
BROADCOM INC0.65%101 313
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.17%98 568
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.73%88 396
QUALCOMM16.34%80 491
