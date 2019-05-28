Intel : Gregory Bryant Offers Opening Keynote at COMPUTEX 2019 (Livestream)

Visit the Intel Newsroom at 1:30 p.m. Taiwan Time on May 28 (10:30 p.m. PDT, May 27) as Intel's Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, gives the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote. With the theme 'Powering Every Person's Greatest Contribution, Together,' it will be livestreamed from the Taipei International Convention Center.

As part of the keynote, Bryant will demonstrate how Intel and its industry partners are transforming intelligent computing for our data-centric world and the PC's role in powering the human edge.

Join him and special guests as they discuss how Intel and the ecosystem will play a key role in powering every person's greatest contribution and pushing forward the boundaries of technology.

When: May 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Taiwan time (May 27 at 10:30 p.m. PDT)

Where: COMPUTEX 2019, Taipei, Taiwan

More Context: Visit Intel's 2019 COMPUTEX press kit and follow us on Twitter at @IntelNews and @Intel.

Replay: A replay of the keynote will be added to this post as soon as it is available.