Intel : Headquarters Images (B-roll, Photos)
01/24/2019 | 06:04pm EST
B-roll images of Intel's headquarters facilities in Santa Clara, California.
The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
» Download all images (ZIP, 125 MB)
B-roll video of Intel's headquarters facilities in Santa Clara, California.
» Download 'Intel Sign at Robert Noyce Building' from Vimeo
» Download 'Intel's Robert Noyce Building (B-roll)' from Vimeo
» Download 'Intel Headquarters (B-roll)' from Vimeo
Media assets are free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use; they are restricted for use for other purposes. Any use of these videos must credit 'Intel Corporation' as the copyright holder.
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 23:03:03 UTC
