MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
01/24 04:00:03 pm
49.76 USD   +3.80%
06:04pINTEL : Headquarters Images (B-roll, Photos)
06:00pWeak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
04:51pINTEL : Projects Slower Revenue Growth This Year
Intel : Headquarters Images (B-roll, Photos)

01/24/2019 | 06:04pm EST

B-roll images of Intel's headquarters facilities in Santa Clara, California.

  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Oct. 26, 2017. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the headquarters for Intel Corporation. (CREDIT: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corp.)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 125 MB)

B-roll video of Intel's headquarters facilities in Santa Clara, California.

» Download 'Intel Sign at Robert Noyce Building' from Vimeo

» Download 'Intel's Robert Noyce Building (B-roll)' from Vimeo

» Download 'Intel Headquarters (B-roll)' from Vimeo

Media assets are free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use; they are restricted for use for other purposes. Any use of these videos must credit 'Intel Corporation' as the copyright holder.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 23:03:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 198 M
EBIT 2018 24 460 M
Net income 2018 21 020 M
Debt 2018 15 734 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
EV / Sales 2018 3,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 219 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.86%218 798
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%185 075
BROADCOM INC1.27%104 880
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.24%91 722
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.83%91 067
SK HYNIX INC--.--%43 087
