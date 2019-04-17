Intel IT: Harnessing AI and Analytics to Drive Digital Transformation

What's New: By strategically embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into Intel's most critical areas, Intel's Information Technology (IT) organization delivered over $1 billion in business value. The 2018-2019 Intel IT Annual Performance Report published today highlights how Intel IT's collaboration with the company's business units to implement AI, advanced analytics and machine learning has generated concrete results in areas such as supply chain, product lifecycle management, product design and production, and sales.

'Intel is pushing the boundaries in areas such as AI, 5G and autonomous vehicles, and Intel's Information Technology team is a critical partner in this work. I'm incredibly proud of how this organization is driving our digital transformation and enabling Intel employees all around the world to perform at their best every day.'

-Paula Tolliver, Intel vice president and chief information officer

Why It Matters: From supply chain to sales, Intel IT is playing an essential role in Intel's transformation to a data-centric company.

Intel's supply chain includes 600 facilities in 63 countries, 19,000 suppliers and 2,000 customers while fulfilling 1 million orders and shipping 1 billion units each year. To stay ahead of its vast and complex supply chain, Intel IT applies AI and advanced analytics to optimize parts delivery across businesses and suppliers and reduce bill of materials costs for new systems and boards.

Intel IT uses AI to produce powerful automation tools that can greatly increase the amount of issues identified in product validation.

Intel IT's Sales AI platform is the cornerstone of the Sales Assist program which collects and analyzes data to help account managers engage with customers more effectively.

What It Looks Like: Notable results enabled by Intel IT include:

933,000 people-hours saved per quarter with solutions such as one-click video meetings, mobile capabilities for frequently-used applications and easier deployments and upgrades of employee PCs.

$1.25 billion in business value across 24 projects in design, manufacturing and supply chain.

Technologies like machine learning and predictive analytics have sped the time-to-market of new products by 52 weeks.

Intel's product validation cycle is expected to improve in efficiency by 20 percent by 2020 with integrated AI in critical validation processes.

More Context: 2018-2019 Intel IT Annual Performance Report