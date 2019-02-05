Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
UNDERWOOD TODD M
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
1/31/2019
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
INTEL CORP [INTC]
|
C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
MISSION COLLEGE BLVD
|
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
Interim CFO /
|
(Street)
|
5. If Amendment, Date
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
SANTA CLARA, CA 95054
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock
2855 2412 54
D I I
By Employee Benefit Plan Trust By Spouse
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Performance-Based Stock Units 2/25/2019
(1)
Performance-Based Stock Units 2/28/2021
(3)
Performance-Based Stock Units 1/31/2022
(5)
Performance-Based Stock Units 3/1/2020
(3)
Restricted Stock Units
4/30/2019
(7)
Restricted Stock Units
4/30/2019
(7)
Restricted Stock Units
4/30/2018
(9)
Restricted Stock Units
10/25/2017
(10)
(1)
Common Stock
(3)
(5)
(3)
3999 6728 8492 5170
Common Stock
(4)
Common Stock
(6)
Common Stock
(4)
(7)
Common Stock
(7)
(9)
Common Stock
Common Stock
5661 10483 3460
(8)
(8)
(8)
(10)
Common Stock
3795
(8)
D
D
D
DD
D
D
D
Restricted Stock Units
|
5/1/2017
(11)
|
(11)
|
Common Stock
|
1501
|
(8)
|
D
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date (together with the dividend equivalent shares thereon), unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
-
(2) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock, together with dividend equivalent shares on the vested number of shares. The resulting number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.
-
(3) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
-
(4) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.
-
(5) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
-
(6) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date.
-
(7) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
-
(8) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock.
-
(9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
-
(10) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/3rd of the awards vest and convert into common stock in three substantially equal annual tranches, beginning on October 25, 2017. If the annual vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
-
(11) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on May 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a nonbusiness date, the next business date shall apply.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
UNDERWOOD TODD M C/O INTEL CORPORATION 2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD SANTA CLARA, CA 95054
|
Interim CFO
Signatures
/s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact
2/5/2019
