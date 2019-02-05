Log in
INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
  Report  
Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

02/05/2019 | 04:40pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

UNDERWOOD TODD M

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/31/2019

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

INTEL CORP [INTC]

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

MISSION COLLEGE BLVD

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Interim CFO /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock

2855 2412 54

D I I

By Employee Benefit Plan Trust By Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Expiration Title Date

Performance-Based Stock Units 2/25/2019

(1)

Performance-Based Stock Units 2/28/2021

(3)

Performance-Based Stock Units 1/31/2022

(5)

Performance-Based Stock Units 3/1/2020

(3)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2019

(7)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2019

(7)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2018

(9)

Restricted Stock Units

10/25/2017

(10)

(1)

Common Stock

(3)

(5)

(3)

3999 6728 8492 5170

(2)

Common Stock

(4)

Common Stock

(6)

Common Stock

(4)

(7)

Common Stock

(7)

(9)

Common Stock

Common Stock

5661 10483 3460

(8)

(8)

(8)

(10)

Common Stock

3795

(8)

D

D

D

DD

D

D

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Restricted Stock Units

5/1/2017

(11)

(11)

Common Stock

1501

(8)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date (together with the dividend equivalent shares thereon), unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

  • (2) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock, together with dividend equivalent shares on the vested number of shares. The resulting number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

  • (3) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

  • (4) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

  • (5) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

  • (6) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date.

  • (7) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

  • (8) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock.

  • (9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

  • (10) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/3rd of the awards vest and convert into common stock in three substantially equal annual tranches, beginning on October 25, 2017. If the annual vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

  • (11) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on May 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a nonbusiness date, the next business date shall apply.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

UNDERWOOD TODD M C/O INTEL CORPORATION 2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

Interim CFO

Signatures

/s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact

2/5/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 21:38:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
share via e-mail
0
