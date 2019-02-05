Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

UNDERWOOD TODD M

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/31/2019

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

INTEL CORP [INTC]

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

2855 2412 54

D I I

By Employee Benefit Plan Trust By Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Performance-Based Stock Units 2/25/2019

(1)

Performance-Based Stock Units 2/28/2021

(3)

Performance-Based Stock Units 1/31/2022

(5)

Performance-Based Stock Units 3/1/2020

(3)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2019

(7)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2019

(7)

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2018

(9)

Restricted Stock Units

10/25/2017

(10)

(1)

Common Stock

(3)

(5)

(3)

3999 6728 8492 5170

Common Stock

(4)

Common Stock

(6)

Common Stock

(4)

(7)

Common Stock

(7)

(9)

Common Stock

Common Stock

5661 10483 3460

(8)

(8)

(8)

(10)

Common Stock

3795

(8)

D

D

D

DD

D

D

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date (together with the dividend equivalent shares thereon), unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(2) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock, together with dividend equivalent shares on the vested number of shares. The resulting number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

(3) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(4) Each Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

(5) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(6) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date.

(7) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(8) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock.

(9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(10) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/3rd of the awards vest and convert into common stock in three substantially equal annual tranches, beginning on October 25, 2017. If the annual vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.