Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership 0 09/23/2019 | 12:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF hours per response... 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) Bryant Gregory M 9/12/2019 INTEL CORP [INTC] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200 _____ Director _____ 10% Owner MISSION COLLEGE BLVD. ___X___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) EVP, GM, CCG / (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) SANTA CLARA, CA 95054 Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Beneficially Owned Form: Direct (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock 44849 D Common Stock 15 I By Daughter Common Stock 20 I By Son Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect (Instr. 4) Expiration Date Securities Underlying or Exercise Form of Beneficial Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Security Direct (D) or Date Exercisable Expiration Title Amount or Indirect (I) Date Number of (Instr. 5) Shares Employee Stock Option (1) 3/13/2029 Common 225000 $54.11 D (Right to Buy) Stock Performance-based 2/28/2021 (2) (2) Common 67240 (3) D Restricted Stock Units Stock Performance-based 3/1/2020 (2) (2) Common 34993 (3) D Restricted Stock Units Stock Performance-based 3/1/2020 (4) (4) Common 46729 (5) D Restricted Stock Units Stock Performance-Based Stock 1/31/2022 (6) (6) Common 92243 (7) D Units (PSUs) Stock Performance-Based Stock (8) (8) Common 56250 (8) D Units (PSUs) Stock Restricted Stock Units 4/30/2018 (9) (9) Common 9724 (10) D Stock Restricted Stock Units 4/30/2018 (11) (11) Common 16574 (10) D Stock Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect (Instr. 4) Expiration Date Securities Underlying or Exercise Form of Beneficial Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Security Direct (D) or Date Exercisable Expiration Title Amount or Indirect (I) Date Number of (Instr. 5) Shares Restricted Stock Units 4/30/2019 (12) (12) Common 19217 (10) D Stock Restricted Stock Units 5/1/2017 (13) (13) Common 4063 (10) D Stock Restricted Stock Units 11/1/2017 (14) (14) Common 2900 (10) D Stock Explanation of Responses: (1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the option, 25% of the option vests on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, 25% on February 1, 2021, 25% on February 1, 2022, and 25% on February 1, 2023. The option shall become exercisable only if, during the five-year performance period following February 1, 2019, a certain pre-established performance metric, approved by the Compensation Committee, is achieved. (2) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply. (3) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date, and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply. (4) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply. (5) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on February 1, 2017, and ending on the third anniversary of February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply. (6) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply. (7) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date. (8) Each PSU represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSUs, on the third anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of up to half of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs, and on the fifth anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of all of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs not previously vested. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon any vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of certain pre-established performance metrics, approved by the Compensation Committee, during the three- and five-year performance periods following February 1, 2019. (9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply. (10) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock. (11) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/8th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in eight substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply. (12) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply. (13) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on May 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply. (14) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on November 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficer Other Bryant Gregory M C/O INTEL CORPORATION EVP, GM, CCG 2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD. SANTA CLARA, CA 95054 Signatures /s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact 9/23/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

Instruction 5(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. POWER OF ATTORNEY Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Susie Giordano, Julie Kwok, Fernando Delmendo, Patrick Bombach, Brian Petirs, Leslie Miramon, or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to: prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC; execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Intel Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form or report with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in- fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion. The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or is superceded by execution of a new Power of Attorney. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 12th day of September, 2019. /s/ Gregory M. Bryant ----------------------------- Signature Gregory M. Bryant Print Name Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Intel Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 16:51:04 UTC 0 Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION 12:52p INTEL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership PU 09/20 U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader repri.. RE 09/19 INTEL : Labs PU 09/19 INTEL : Launches Immersive Highlights with Manchester City Giving Sports Fans Ne.. PU 09/19 INTEL : Ships Stratix 10 DX FPGAs; VMware Among Early Partners PU 09/17 INTEL : Promotes Two Corporate Officers PU 09/17 Malaysia fast-tracks investments to win trade-war business RE 09/16 INTEL : Oracle and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance .. PU 09/16 ORACLE : and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance Breakt.. PR 09/13 INTEL : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019 PU

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 69 419 M EBIT 2019 22 077 M Net income 2019 18 597 M Debt 2019 15 134 M Yield 2019 2,46% P/E ratio 2019 12,4x P/E ratio 2020 12,0x EV / Sales2019 3,45x EV / Sales2020 3,38x Capitalization 225 B Chart INTEL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 42 Average target price 54,31 $ Last Close Price 50,72 $ Spread / Highest target 47,9% Spread / Average Target 7,08% Spread / Lowest Target -25,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Chief Executive Officer & Director Chairman Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing VP-Finance & Director-Corporate Planning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INTEL CORPORATION 8.08% 224 690 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --.--% 220 998 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 34.04% 118 262 BROADCOM INC 11.79% 112 758 NVIDIA CORPORATION 29.36% 105 168 QUALCOMM 34.32% 92 925