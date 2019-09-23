Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivate Security
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of
|
4. Conversion
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
or Exercise
|
Form of
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Price of
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Derivative
|
Security:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
Direct (D) or
|
|
|
Date Exercisable
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
4/30/2019 (12)
|
(12)
|
Common
|
19217
|
(10)
|
D
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
5/1/2017 (13)
|
(13)
|
Common
|
4063
|
(10)
|
D
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
11/1/2017 (14)
|
(14)
|
Common
|
2900
|
(10)
|
D
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
(1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the option, 25% of the option vests on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, 25% on February 1, 2021, 25% on February 1, 2022, and 25% on February 1, 2023. The option shall become exercisable only if, during the five-year performance period following February 1, 2019, a certain pre-established performance metric, approved by the Compensation Committee, is achieved.
(2) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
(3) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date, and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.
(4) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
(5) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on February 1, 2017, and ending on the third anniversary of February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.
(6) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.
(7) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date.
(8) Each PSU represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSUs, on the third anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of up to half of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs, and on the fifth anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of all of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs not previously vested. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon any vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of certain pre-established performance metrics, approved by the Compensation Committee, during the three- and five-year performance periods following February 1, 2019.
(9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
(10) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock.
(11) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/8th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in eight substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
(12) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
(13) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on May 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
(14) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on November 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.
Reporting Owners
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Susie Giordano, Julie Kwok, Fernando Delmendo, Patrick Bombach, Brian Petirs, Leslie Miramon, or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:
-
prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
-
execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Intel Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
-
do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form or report with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
-
take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in- fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or is superceded by execution of a new Power of Attorney.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 12th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Gregory M. Bryant
-----------------------------
Signature
Gregory M. Bryant
Print Name