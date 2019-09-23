Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/23 01:15:11 pm
51.005 USD   +0.56%
12:52pINTEL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/20U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve
RE
09/19INTEL : Labs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Bryant Gregory M

9/12/2019

INTEL CORP [INTC]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

MISSION COLLEGE BLVD.

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

EVP, GM, CCG /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

44849

D

Common Stock

15

I

By Daughter

Common Stock

20

I

By Son

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date Exercisable

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Employee Stock Option

(1)

3/13/2029

Common

225000

$54.11

D

(Right to Buy)

Stock

Performance-based

2/28/2021 (2)

(2)

Common

67240

(3)

D

Restricted Stock Units

Stock

Performance-based

3/1/2020 (2)

(2)

Common

34993

(3)

D

Restricted Stock Units

Stock

Performance-based

3/1/2020 (4)

(4)

Common

46729

(5)

D

Restricted Stock Units

Stock

Performance-Based Stock

1/31/2022 (6)

(6)

Common

92243

(7)

D

Units (PSUs)

Stock

Performance-Based Stock

(8)

(8)

Common

56250

(8)

D

Units (PSUs)

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2018 (9)

(9)

Common

9724

(10)

D

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2018 (11)

(11)

Common

16574

(10)

D

Stock

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date Exercisable

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

4/30/2019 (12)

(12)

Common

19217

(10)

D

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

5/1/2017 (13)

(13)

Common

4063

(10)

D

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

11/1/2017 (14)

(14)

Common

2900

(10)

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the option, 25% of the option vests on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, 25% on February 1, 2021, 25% on February 1, 2022, and 25% on February 1, 2023. The option shall become exercisable only if, during the five-year performance period following February 1, 2019, a certain pre-established performance metric, approved by the Compensation Committee, is achieved.

(2) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after the grant date, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(3) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on the grant date, and ending on the third anniversary of the grant date, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

(4) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the performance-based RSU, each performance-based RSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock three years and one month after February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(5) Each performance-based Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the performance-based RSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning on February 1, 2017, and ending on the third anniversary of February 1, 2017, unless that date falls on a date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is closed, in which case the next business date that the NASDAQ Stock Market is open shall apply.

(6) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSU, each PSU vests and converts into no more than 200% of one share of Intel common stock on January 31, 2022, unless that date falls on a non-business date, in which case the next business date shall apply.

(7) Each performance-based stock unit (PSU) represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics, as approved by the Company's Compensation Committee, over a three-year performance period beginning with the first day of the fiscal year of the grant date and ending on the last day of the fiscal year of the second anniversary of the grant date.

(8) Each PSU represents the right to receive, following vesting, up to 200% of one share of Intel common stock. Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the PSUs, on the third anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of up to half of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs, and on the fifth anniversary of February 1, 2019, (or the next business date if applicable), these PSUs may vest in respect of all of the shares of Intel common stock subject to the PSUs not previously vested. The number of shares of Intel common stock acquired upon any vesting of the PSUs is contingent upon the achievement of certain pre-established performance metrics, approved by the Compensation Committee, during the three- and five-year performance periods following February 1, 2019.

(9) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(10) Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Intel Corporation common stock.

(11) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/8th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in eight substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2018. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(12) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on April 30, 2019. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(13) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on May 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

(14) Unless earlier forfeited under the terms of the RSU, 1/12th of the awards vest and convert into common stock in twelve substantially equal quarterly tranches, beginning on November 1, 2017. If the quarterly vesting date falls on a non-business date, the next business date shall apply.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Bryant Gregory M

C/O INTEL CORPORATION

EVP, GM, CCG

2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD.

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

Signatures

/s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact

9/23/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Susie Giordano, Julie Kwok, Fernando Delmendo, Patrick Bombach, Brian Petirs, Leslie Miramon, or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Intel Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form or report with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in- fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or is superceded by execution of a new Power of Attorney.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 12th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Gregory M. Bryant

-----------------------------

Signature

Gregory M. Bryant

Print Name

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 16:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:52pINTEL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/20U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader repri..
RE
09/19INTEL : Labs
PU
09/19INTEL : Launches Immersive Highlights with Manchester City Giving Sports Fans Ne..
PU
09/19INTEL : Ships Stratix 10 DX FPGAs; VMware Among Early Partners
PU
09/17INTEL : Promotes Two Corporate Officers
PU
09/17Malaysia fast-tracks investments to win trade-war business
RE
09/16INTEL : Oracle and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance ..
PU
09/16ORACLE : and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance Breakt..
PR
09/13INTEL : Drives Visual Cloud Innovation at IBC2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 419 M
EBIT 2019 22 077 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,45x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,31  $
Last Close Price 50,72  $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chairman
Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
VP-Finance & Director-Corporate Planning
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION8.08%224 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 998
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.04%118 262
BROADCOM INC11.79%112 758
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.36%105 168
QUALCOMM34.32%92 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group