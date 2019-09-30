Intel : Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Karen Walker, a veteran of more than 20 years of global technology industry marketing, will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Oct. 23. Walker will oversee Intel’s global marketing group and be responsible for building and strengthening Intel’s brand, supporting growth strategies, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and increasing demand for Intel’s products and solutions globally.

“Karen is a truly a world-class CMO,” said Bob Swan, Intel’s CEO. “She has deep experience with many of our most valued customers and a keen understanding of what it will take to play an even larger role in their success. We are excited to have Karen on our leadership team.”

Walker joins Intel from Cisco, where she was chief marketing officer since 2015. In that role, she helped lead the company’s evolution to a hybrid business model selling hardware, software, services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions. At Cisco she transformed the marketing function, helping to increase the company’s brand value.

“Intel is an iconic company at a pivotal moment as it transforms to power a world of new possibilities and expanded market opportunities. It is one of the most globally recognized brands with a strong story to tell. I look forward to joining a great team and building the future of technology together,” Walker said.

Before Cisco, Walker also worked at Hewlett-Packard, where she held both business and consumer leadership positions.

Walker serves as a board member of Eli Lilly, Spark Social and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). She is a graduate of Loughborough University in England. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of business administration from the University of Sunderland in 2018.

Walker will report to Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

