Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Karen Walker, a veteran of more than 20 years of global technology industry marketing, will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Oct. 23. Walker will oversee Intel’s global marketing group and be responsible for building and strengthening Intel’s brand, supporting growth strategies, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and increasing demand for Intel’s products and solutions globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005613/en/

Karen Walker will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 23, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Karen Walker will join Intel as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 23, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Karen is a truly a world-class CMO,” said Bob Swan, Intel’s CEO. “She has deep experience with many of our most valued customers and a keen understanding of what it will take to play an even larger role in their success. We are excited to have Karen on our leadership team.”

Walker joins Intel from Cisco, where she was chief marketing officer since 2015. In that role, she helped lead the company’s evolution to a hybrid business model selling hardware, software, services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions. At Cisco she transformed the marketing function, helping to increase the company’s brand value.

“Intel is an iconic company at a pivotal moment as it transforms to power a world of new possibilities and expanded market opportunities. It is one of the most globally recognized brands with a strong story to tell. I look forward to joining a great team and building the future of technology together,” Walker said.

Before Cisco, Walker also worked at Hewlett-Packard, where she held both business and consumer leadership positions.

Walker serves as a board member of Eli Lilly, Spark Social and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). She is a graduate of Loughborough University in England. She was awarded an honorary doctorate of business administration from the University of Sunderland in 2018.

Walker will report to Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
02:01pINTEL : Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Of..
BU
05:59aDAIMLER : Volocopter eyes launch of its electric helicopter taxis in Singapore
RE
09/27LAKEFIELD : Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology
PU
09/26Alexa Expands To Wearables -- WSJ
DJ
09/25INTEL : Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation
BU
09/25INTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
09/25INTEL : and Alibaba Cloud Sign Strategic MoU Regarding Innovative Technologies i..
PU
09/23INTEL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/20U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader repri..
RE
09/19INTEL : Labs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 419 M
EBIT 2019 22 070 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,31  $
Last Close Price 50,78  $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION8.20%224 955
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%227 313
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.54%118 700
BROADCOM INC7.81%108 743
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.66%104 602
QUALCOMM34.65%93 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group