INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/12 03:03:30 pm
46.935 USD   -9.15%
02:40pINTEL : Labs
PU
02:30pINTEL : Quantum Computing
PU
01:20pINTEL : Neuromorphic Computing
PU
Intel : Labs

03/12/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Intel Labs works with and sponsors leading researchers around the world. That includes prominent university science and technology centers, the National Science Foundation and the Semiconductor Research Corp. The research from Intel and these agencies is transforming how machines think, learn and adapt.

» All Intel Labs News

Latest News Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is an exciting computing paradigm with unique problems to be solved and new physics to be discovered. Quantum computing, in essence, is the ultimate in parallel computing, with the potential to tackle problems conventional computers can't handle. For example, quantum computers may simulate nature to advance research in chemistry, materials science and molecular modeling.

Press Kit:Quantum Computing at Intel

University Research

Intel Labs operates one of the most advanced networks of collaborative, university-based research partnerships focused on exploring advancements to Moore's Law, computing devices, systems architectures, security, communications, sensemaking and novel integrations. Through these efforts, Intel Labs seeks to speed the development and scale the impact of emerging technologies to solve some of the most pressing technology, business and societal challenges facing the world today. Intel recently expanded its research network, encompassing universities around the world, to explore critical research paths at sponsored research centers that will help advance key computing initiatives for an era that will be defined by the ability to turn data to insights as quickly as possible. In addition to our university research centers, Intel collaborates on initiatives with the National Science Foundation and the Semiconductor Research Corporation.

News

Related Links on Intel.com

Related Third Party Links

Neuromorphic Computing

As artificial intelligence workloads grow more diverse and complex, they will test the limits of today's dominant computing architectures. Intel's leaders believe neuromorphic computing offers a way forward and is advancing research designed to deliver exascale performance that will augment traditional computing capabilities and open up possibilities for computing applications. In September 2017, Intel Labs introduced the first of-its-kind self learning neuromorphic research chip, 'Loihi.' Intel is applying its Loihi test chip, which features digital circuits that mimic the brain's basic mechanics to make machine learning faster and more efficient all while reducing compute power requirements, to help solve complex data sets and problems, working in partnership with leading universities and research partners.

Press Kit:Neuromorphic Computing at Intel

Probabilistic Computing

Computers are built to assist humans with precise productivity tasks, but making computers efficient at dealing with probabilities at scale is central to transforming current systems and applications from advanced computational aids into intelligent partners for understanding and decision-making. In May 2018, Intel announced an increased investment in probabilistic computing research, and a call to action to academic and start-up communities to partner with us to advance probabilistic computing from the lab to reality across these vectors: benchmark applications, adversarial attack mitigations, probabilistic frameworks, and software and hardware optimization. In the next few years, Intel's leaders expect the company's research in probabilistic computing will lead to significant improvements in the reliability, security, serviceability and performance of artificial intelligence systems.

News

Videos

Related Third Party Links

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:39:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 587 M
EBIT 2020 24 385 M
Net income 2020 20 300 M
Debt 2020 17 421 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 221 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 66,92  $
Last Close Price 51,66  $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-13.68%220 950
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.27%260 131
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.75%150 840
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.53%99 438
BROADCOM INC.-22.17%98 255
QUALCOMM-15.46%85 294
