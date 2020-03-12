Intel Labs works with and sponsors leading researchers around the world. That includes prominent university science and technology centers, the National Science Foundation and the Semiconductor Research Corp. The research from Intel and these agencies is transforming how machines think, learn and adapt.

» All Intel Labs News

Quantum computing is an exciting computing paradigm with unique problems to be solved and new physics to be discovered. Quantum computing, in essence, is the ultimate in parallel computing, with the potential to tackle problems conventional computers can't handle. For example, quantum computers may simulate nature to advance research in chemistry, materials science and molecular modeling.

Press Kit:Quantum Computing at Intel

Intel Labs operates one of the most advanced networks of collaborative, university-based research partnerships focused on exploring advancements to Moore's Law, computing devices, systems architectures, security, communications, sensemaking and novel integrations. Through these efforts, Intel Labs seeks to speed the development and scale the impact of emerging technologies to solve some of the most pressing technology, business and societal challenges facing the world today. Intel recently expanded its research network, encompassing universities around the world, to explore critical research paths at sponsored research centers that will help advance key computing initiatives for an era that will be defined by the ability to turn data to insights as quickly as possible. In addition to our university research centers, Intel collaborates on initiatives with the National Science Foundation and the Semiconductor Research Corporation.

News

Related Links on Intel.com

Related Third Party Links

As artificial intelligence workloads grow more diverse and complex, they will test the limits of today's dominant computing architectures. Intel's leaders believe neuromorphic computing offers a way forward and is advancing research designed to deliver exascale performance that will augment traditional computing capabilities and open up possibilities for computing applications. In September 2017, Intel Labs introduced the first of-its-kind self learning neuromorphic research chip, 'Loihi.' Intel is applying its Loihi test chip, which features digital circuits that mimic the brain's basic mechanics to make machine learning faster and more efficient all while reducing compute power requirements, to help solve complex data sets and problems, working in partnership with leading universities and research partners.

Press Kit:Neuromorphic Computing at Intel

Computers are built to assist humans with precise productivity tasks, but making computers efficient at dealing with probabilities at scale is central to transforming current systems and applications from advanced computational aids into intelligent partners for understanding and decision-making. In May 2018, Intel announced an increased investment in probabilistic computing research, and a call to action to academic and start-up communities to partner with us to advance probabilistic computing from the lab to reality across these vectors: benchmark applications, adversarial attack mitigations, probabilistic frameworks, and software and hardware optimization. In the next few years, Intel's leaders expect the company's research in probabilistic computing will lead to significant improvements in the reliability, security, serviceability and performance of artificial intelligence systems.

News

Videos

Related Third Party Links