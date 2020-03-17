Log in
Intel : Labs

03/17/2020

Intel Labs is a global research organization committed to discovering and developing new technologies and compute forms to unleash the exponential power of data. As data becomes more deeply embedded in our lives with every technology leap - from AI to 5G to the Intelligent Edge - our role is to find new ways to unleash its full potential. Our global team of researchers bring their fearless creativity and interdisciplinary expertise to the data challenges of the future, inventing breakthroughs that scale for broad societal impact.

Quantum computing is an exciting computing paradigm with unique problems to be solved and new physics to be discovered. Quantum computing, in essence, is the ultimate in parallel computing, with the potential to tackle problems conventional computers can't handle. Intel is working to advance every facet of the quantum stack-architecture, algorithms and control electronics. Our unique capabilities in materials science and manufacturing, along with the expertise of our academic partner, QuTech, uniquely position us to advance novel approaches and harness real solutions toward meeting the challenges of creating a commercially viable quantum system. Aligned to Intel Labs' mission to deliver innovative technologies with a clear path to reality, Intel is advancing quantum computing systems with a disciplined eye toward scalable designs to achieve quantum practicality.

Intel is one of the leading proponents of university research partnerships and open collaboration, investing approximately $100 million annually into university research programs that span work across numerous technology areas - from 5G to automation and beyond. University researchers are integral partners in Intel Labs' ongoing work, such as Intel's relationship with TU-Delft to support our ongoing quantum research, and the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community, which opens up Intel neuromorphic technologies to testing applications among both academic and corporate partners. Through these efforts, Intel Labs seeks to speed the development and scale the impact of emerging technologies to solve some of the most pressing business, technology and societal challenges facing the world today.

Neuromorphic Computing

Neuromorphic computing is a complete rethinking of computer architecture from the bottom up. The goal is to apply the latest insights from neuroscience to create chips that function less like traditional computers and more like the human brain. Neuromorphic systems replicate the way neurons are organized, communicate, and learn at the hardware level. Intel sees its Loihi research chip and future neuromorphic processors defining a new model of programmable computing to serve the world's rising demand for pervasive, intelligent devices.

Computers are built to assist humans with precise productivity tasks, but making computers efficient at dealing with probabilities at scale is central to transforming current systems and applications from advanced computational aids into intelligent partners for understanding and decision-making. In May 2018, Intel announced an increased investment in probabilistic computing research, and a call to action to academic and start-up communities to partner with us to advance probabilistic computing from the lab to reality across these vectors: benchmark applications, adversarial attack mitigations, probabilistic frameworks, and software and hardware optimization. In the next few years, Intel's leaders expect the company's research in probabilistic computing will lead to significant improvements in the reliability, security, serviceability and performance of artificial intelligence systems.

The field of machine programming (MP), the automation of the development of software, is making notable research advances. This is, in part, due to the emergence of a wide range of novel techniques in machine learning. In today's technological landscape, software is integrated into almost everything we do - but maintaining software is a time-consuming and error-prone process. When fully realized, machine programming will enable everyone to express their creativity and develop their own software without writing a single line of code. Intel realizes the pioneering promise of machine programming which is why it created the Machine Programming Research (MPR) team in Intel Labs. The MPR team's goal is to create a society where everyone can create software, but machines will handle the 'programming' part.

Intel Corporation published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:54:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 465 M
EBIT 2020 24 229 M
Net income 2020 20 251 M
Debt 2020 17 421 M
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
EV / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 191 B
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-25.46%190 797
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.98%237 268
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.53%120 197
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-27.12%87 300
BROADCOM INC.-40.64%74 993
QUALCOMM-26.92%73 703
