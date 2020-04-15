Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/15 01:09:03 pm
58.95 USD   -2.82%
12:46pINTEL : Labs
PU
12:46pINTEL : Quantum Computing
PU
11:51aINTEL : and QuTech Demonstrate High-Fidelity ‘Hot' Qubits for Practical Quantum Systems
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Labs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Intel Labs is a global research organization committed to discovering and developing new technologies and compute forms to unleash the exponential power of data. As data becomes more deeply embedded in our lives with every technology leap - from AI to 5G to the Intelligent Edge - our role is to find new ways to unleash its full potential. Our global team of researchers bring their fearless creativity and interdisciplinary expertise to the data challenges of the future, inventing breakthroughs that scale for broad societal impact.

» All Intel Labs News

Latest News Biographies Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is an exciting computing paradigm with unique problems to be solved and new physics to be discovered. Quantum computing, in essence, is the ultimate in parallel computing, with the potential to tackle problems conventional computers can't handle. Intel is working to advance every facet of the quantum stack-architecture, algorithms and control electronics. Our unique capabilities in materials science and manufacturing, along with the expertise of our academic partner, QuTech, uniquely position us to advance novel approaches and harness real solutions toward meeting the challenges of creating a commercially viable quantum system. Aligned to Intel Labs' mission to deliver innovative technologies with a clear path to reality, Intel is advancing quantum computing systems with a disciplined eye toward scalable designs to achieve quantum practicality.

Press Kit:Quantum Computing at Intel

Neuromorphic Computing

Neuromorphic computing is a complete rethinking of computer architecture from the bottom up. The goal is to apply the latest insights from neuroscience to create chips that function less like traditional computers and more like the human brain. Neuromorphic systems replicate the way neurons are organized, communicate, and learn at the hardware level. Intel sees its Loihi research chip and future neuromorphic processors defining a new model of programmable computing to serve the world's rising demand for pervasive, intelligent devices.

Press Kit:Neuromorphic Computing at Intel

Machine Programming

The field of machine programming (MP), the automation of the development of software, is making notable research advances. This is, in part, due to the emergence of a wide range of novel techniques in machine learning. In today's technological landscape, software is integrated into almost everything we do - but maintaining software is a time-consuming and error-prone process. When fully realized, machine programming will enable everyone to express their creativity and develop their own software without writing a single line of code. Intel realizes the pioneering promise of machine programming which is why it created the Machine Programming Research (MPR) team in Intel Labs. The MPR team's goal is to create a society where everyone can create software, but machines will handle the 'programming' part.

University Research

Intel is one of the leading proponents of university research partnerships and open collaboration, investing approximately $100 million annually into university research programs that span work across numerous technology areas - from 5G to automation and beyond. University researchers are integral partners in Intel Labs' ongoing work, such as Intel's relationship with TU-Delft to support our ongoing quantum research, and the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community, which opens up Intel neuromorphic technologies to testing applications among both academic and corporate partners. Through these efforts, Intel Labs seeks to speed the development and scale the impact of emerging technologies to solve some of the most pressing business, technology and societal challenges facing the world today.

News

Related Links on Intel.com

Related Third Party Links

Probabilistic Computing

Computers are built to assist humans with precise productivity tasks, but making computers efficient at dealing with probabilities at scale is central to transforming current systems and applications from advanced computational aids into intelligent partners for understanding and decision-making. In May 2018, Intel announced an increased investment in probabilistic computing research, and a call to action to academic and start-up communities to partner with us to advance probabilistic computing from the lab to reality across these vectors: benchmark applications, adversarial attack mitigations, probabilistic frameworks, and software and hardware optimization. In the next few years, Intel's leaders expect the company's research in probabilistic computing will lead to significant improvements in the reliability, security, serviceability and performance of artificial intelligence systems.

News

Videos

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 16:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:46pINTEL : Labs
PU
12:46pINTEL : Quantum Computing
PU
11:51aINTEL : and QuTech Demonstrate High-Fidelity ‘Hot' Qubits for Practical Qu..
PU
04/14INTEL : Ignite Selects Next 10 Game-Changing Companies for Startup Growth Progra..
PU
04/09As fever checks become the norm in coronavirus era, demand for thermal camera..
RE
04/09As fever checks become the norm in coronavirus era, demand for thermal camera..
RE
04/09INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
04/09INTEL : Joins Georgia Tech in DARPA Program to Mitigate Machine Learning Decepti..
BU
04/07INTEL : Response to COVID-19 Crisis
PU
04/07INTEL : Commits $50 Million with Pandemic Response Technology Initiative to Comb..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 642 M
EBIT 2020 23 759 M
Net income 2020 19 813 M
Debt 2020 18 545 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 260 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,40  $
Last Close Price 60,66  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.35%259 657
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.42%245 675
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.68%173 915
BROADCOM INC.-15.31%106 996
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.52%103 592
QUALCOMM, INC.-12.10%88 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group