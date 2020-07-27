Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Makes Changes to Technology Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

New Leaders for Key Intel Technology Organizations will Report Directly to CEO Bob Swan; Murthy Renduchintala to Depart

Today, Intel CEO Bob Swan announced changes to the company’s technology organization and executive team to accelerate product leadership and improve focus and accountability in process technology execution. Effective immediately, the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) will be separated into the following teams, whose leaders will report directly to the CEO:

  • Technology Development, led by Dr. Ann Kelleher. An accomplished Intel leader, Kelleher has been head of Intel manufacturing, where she ensured continuous operations through the COVID-19 pandemic while increasing supply capacity to meet customer needs and accelerating the ramp of Intel’s 10nm process. She will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Dr. Mike Mayberry, who has been leading Technology Development, will consult and assist in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year. Mayberry has a 36-year track record of innovation at Intel, during which he has made key contributions in technology development and as the leader of Intel Labs.
  • Manufacturing and Operations, led by Keyvan Esfarjani. Esfarjani most recently led manufacturing for Intel’s Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), in which role he set the vision and strategy for Intel’s memory manufacturing and led a rapid expansion of capacity. He will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity.
  • Design Engineering, led in the interim by Josh Walden while Intel conducts an accelerated global search to identify a permanent world-class leader. Walden is a proven leader in technology manufacturing and platform engineering. Most recently, he has been leading the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group (IPAS), which will continue to report to him.
  • Architecture, Software and Graphics will continue to be led by Raja Koduri. Koduri has responsibility for driving the development of Intel’s architecture and software strategy, and dedicated graphics product portfolio. Under his leadership, we will continue to invest in our software capability as a strategic asset and further build-out software engineering with cloud, platform, solutions and services expertise.
  • Supply Chain will continue to be led by Dr. Randhir Thakur. Thakur will report directly to the CEO as chief supply chain officer, recognizing the ever-growing importance of this role and our relationships with key players in the ecosystem. Thakur and his team are charged with ensuring supply chain is a competitive advantage for Intel.

As a result of these changes, Murthy Renduchintala will leave Intel on Aug. 3, 2020.

“I look forward to working directly with these talented and experienced technology leaders, each of whom is committed to driving Intel forward during this period of critical execution,” said Swan. “I also want to thank Murthy for his leadership in helping Intel transform our technology platform. We have the most diverse portfolio of leadership products in our history and, as a result of our six pillars of innovation and disaggregation strategy, much more flexibility in how we build, package and deliver those products for our customers.”

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:17pINTEL : to reorganize key technology unit
RE
05:14pINTEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
05:06pINTEL : Makes Changes to Technology Organization
BU
02:30pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
10:54aINTEL : Making Gaming More Inclusive
AQ
10:54aINTEL : @NoHandsNZ Builds a Gaming PC, Intel Learns
AQ
09:47aINTEL CORP : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
04:03aNikkei hits 1-1/2 week low on Sino-U.S. tensions, firmer yen
RE
03:29aTSMC's Rally Pushes Taiex to Record Close
DJ
02:34aGold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 128 M - -
Net income 2020 19 594 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 58,68 $
Last Close Price 50,59 $
Spread / Highest target 97,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-15.47%215 159
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.25%339 649
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.30%250 840
BROADCOM INC.-3.24%122 984
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.04%118 734
QUALCOMM, INC.0.75%99 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group