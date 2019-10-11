Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Manufacturing Images (B-roll, Photos)

10/11/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

B-roll video of Intel manufacturing facilities.

Manufacturing at D1D/D1X

From April 2017:

» Download video: 'Manufacturing at Intel D1D/D1X (B-roll)'

  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Production and cleanroom facilities at work in Intel's D1D/D1X plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, in April 2017. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download Set 1 images (ZIP, 325 MB)
» Download Set 2 images (ZIP, 387 MB) More Intel Manufacturing


» Download video: 'The Intel Mask Operation (B-Roll)'

» Download 'Intel Clean Room (B-roll)' from Vimeo

» Download 'Intel Headquarters (B-roll)' from Vimeo

Media assets are free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use; they are restricted for use for other purposes. Any use of these videos must credit 'Intel Corporation' as the copyright holder.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:40:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 408 M
EBIT 2019 22 070 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 226 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,31  $
Last Close Price 52,09  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION8.91%226 417
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%238 374
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.16%119 251
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.10%111 465
BROADCOM INC.7.93%108 866
QUALCOMM31.73%91 138
