Intel : Marketplace for Partners Helps Speed Growth, Innovation through Global Collaboration

What’s New: Intel today launched Intel® Solutions Marketplace, an innovative platform to help partners deploy solutions in an increasingly complex, data-centric economy. On the new platform, and all from personal dashboards, Intel partners can grow their businesses through new partner connections and matchmaking, receive and manage leads, monitor business performance, and market solutions to end customers. The new platform joins Intel® Partner University as a key offering of Intel® Partner Alliance, the company’s announced channel partner program transformation designed to help partners connect, innovate and grow in a data-centric world.

“The sum of the world’s data will grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to an incredible 175 zettabytes by 20251. As data continues to define the future, solutions are becoming increasingly complex. Innovation requires a broader array of partners working together to build offerings that provide customers better ways to move, store and process data. We created a platform to help partners explore new points of collaboration, showcase innovative offerings and help grow new business.”

–Eric Thompson, Intel general manager of Global Partner Enablement

Why It is Important: The Solutions Marketplace facilitates better collaboration between partners, helping them focus on desired outcomes and delivering customization. The platform is equipped with powerful new capabilities that enable partners to connect and collaborate with a global network of other peer partners to jointly deliver innovative data-centric solutions to business end customers. Today, solutions typically include hardware, software and services in varying combinations and are increasingly being designed to solve specific business challenges. For example, a solution to help a municipality reduce energy consumption using smart devices could be entirely led by the services side of the business, while an artificial intelligence solution to drive predictive maintenance for reduced downtime might be led by a software or hardware vendor. The Solutions Marketplace makes this kind of collaboration easier and more efficient.

What It Offers: Intel Solutions Marketplace encourages partners to collaborate within an expanded ecosystem, allowing Intel partners and business end customers to research and pursue thousands of partner solutions, including Intel® IOT Market Ready Solutions, artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G, and next-generation computing. It enables a new way for partners to innovate, go to market and grow their businesses. Among the key features:

Digital storefront: Reaching a global ecosystem of partners and customers with products, solutions and services is easy with the all-new storefront. Posting is quick and simple in a streamlined interface, while custom dashboards bring unprecedented insight to the Intel solutions environment.

Reaching a global ecosystem of partners and customers with products, solutions and services is easy with the all-new storefront. Posting is quick and simple in a streamlined interface, while custom dashboards bring unprecedented insight to the Intel solutions environment. Personalized search results: The enhanced offerings catalog allows users to easily browse thousands of products and solutions to find the ones that best suit their needs.

The enhanced offerings catalog allows users to easily browse thousands of products and solutions to find the ones that best suit their needs. Intelligent lead generation: Discovering the right partners and customers is easy with artificial intelligence-powered matchmaking, which adds a heightened degree of personalization, based on the type of partner and their solutions focus area.

What’s Next: The Intel Solutions Marketplace is designed to drive collaboration across the ecosystem, making it easy for partners to connect with each other, all within the trusted Intel ecosystem. Intel will roll out enhancements throughout 2020 to help partners manage leads, monitor performance from personal dashboards and continue to grow their businesses.

