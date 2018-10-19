Log in
INTEL CORPORATION
Intel : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies

10/19/2018
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Thursday it planned to take full control of IM Flash Technologies joint venture with Intel Corp.

The deal terms include payment of about $1.5 billion in cash, as well as taking over Intel's debt to the venture, which was about $1 billion as of Aug. 30, Micron said.

Intel and Micron initially contributed about $1.2 billion each to set up IM Flash Technologies in 2006.

IM Flash (Intel-Micron Flash) makes 3D XPoint used in data centers and high-end computers and the joint venture is already consolidated in Micron's reported financial statements.

In July, the two chipmakers decided to conclude joint development of 3D XPoint technology and to pursue operations independently.

Micron does not anticipate the transaction to impact its financial results or change its fiscal 2019 capital expenditures.

The company can exercise a call option starting Jan. 1, 2019 and the transaction is expected to close between six and 12 months after Micron exercises the option.

Based on prior agreements, Micron will sell 3D XPoint memory wafers to Intel for up to a year after close.

IM Flash will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Micron after the deal closes.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -2.00% 44.97 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -2.48% 41.3 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 542 M
EBIT 2018 22 135 M
Net income 2018 19 333 M
Debt 2018 15 575 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 11,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 212 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%211 599
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 880
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%147 780
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 717
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MICRON TECHNOLOGY2.97%49 118
