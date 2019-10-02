Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Microsoft Unveils First Lakefield Device and New Surface Lineup with 10th Gen Intel Core

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
  • On Oct. 2, 2019, in New York City, Microsoft previewed the Surface Neo, a category-defining device co-engineered with Intel. The dual-screen device will be powered by Intel's unique processor, code-named 'Lakefield,' that features an industry-first architecture combining a hybrid CPU with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. (Credit: Microsoft)
  • On Oct. 2, 2019, in New York City, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named 'Ice Lake.' Surface Laptop 3 delivers style and speed in a sleek and light design with a 13.5-inch display. (Credit: Microsoft)
  • On Oct. 2, 2019, in New York City, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 7 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named 'Ice Lake.' Surface Pro 7 was redesigned from the inside out, offering great performance and Intel Iris Plus graphics with the versatility of a 2 in 1 form factor. (Credit: Microsoft)

What's New: Today, at a launch event in New York City, Microsoft previewed the Surface Neo, a category-defining device co-engineered with Intel. The dual-screen device will be powered by Intel's unique processor, code-named 'Lakefield,' that features an industry-first architecture combining a hybrid CPU with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. It offers device-makers more flexibility to innovate on design, form factor and experience.

'The innovation we've achieved with Lakefield gives our industry partners the ability to deliver on new experiences, and Microsoft's Neo is trailblazing a new category of devices. Intel is committed to pushing the boundaries of computing by delivering key technology innovations for partners across the ecosystem.'
-Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group

Why It's Important: Surface Neo is the culmination of deep engineering collaboration between Intel and Microsoft to drive innovation in new form factors, such as dual-screen devices. It exemplifies the companies' shared vision of advancing the PC industry by delivering remarkable new usages and experiences without compromising on performance, design and the full Windows experience.

Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield achieves a dramatic reduction in package area - a miniscule 12x12x1 mm - that is necessary for pushing the limits of form factor design. Its hybrid CPU architecture combines power efficient 'Tremont' cores with a performance scalable 'Sunny Cove' core to deliver computing performance and next-generation graphics at low power for long battery life. Lakefield is symbolic of the strategic shift in Intel's design and engineering model that underpins the company's future product roadmaps: enabling workload-optimized PC platforms through the right mix of leadership performance, architectures, manufacturing technologies and intellectual properties.

What Else is New: In addition, Microsoft announced new Surface devices based on 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3. The new Surface devices bring the intelligent performance, rich and immersive Intel® Iris® Plus graphics experience and best-in-class connectivity1 of 10th Gen Intel Core to consumers and businesses in beautiful premium designs.

What They Offer: The new Surface devices are based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named 'Ice Lake.' Both are available for pre-order today in select markets.

  • The Surface Pro 7 was redesigned from the inside out, offering great performance and improved graphics with the versatility of a 2 in 1 form factor.
  • Surface Laptop 3 delivers style and speed with a 13.5-inch display and new colors and finishes.

More Context: Lakefield Press Kit | 10th Gen Intel Core Press Kit | Intel Architecture Day Fact Sheet

The Small Print:

1Best in Class Wi-Fi 6: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products support optional 160 MHz channels, enabling the fastest possible theoretical maximum speeds (2402 Mbps) for typical 2×2 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products. Premium Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable 2-4X faster maximum theoretical speeds compared standard 2×2 (1201 Mbps) or 1×1 (600 Mbps) 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products, which only support the mandatory requirement of 80 MHz channels.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:24pINTEL : Microsoft Unveils First Lakefield Device and New Surface Lineup with 10t..
PU
10/01INTEL : Names Sharon Heck Corporate Treasurer
DJ
10/01INTEL : Appoints Sharon L. Heck as Corporate Treasurer
BU
10/01INTEL : Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Of..
AQ
09/30INTEL : Karen Walker Joins Intel as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Of..
BU
09/30DAIMLER : Volocopter eyes launch of its electric helicopter taxis in Singapore
RE
09/27LAKEFIELD : Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology
PU
09/26Alexa Expands To Wearables -- WSJ
DJ
09/25INTEL : Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation
BU
09/25INTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 419 M
EBIT 2019 22 070 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,31  $
Last Close Price 50,76  $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%228 278
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%226 998
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.07%120 661
BROADCOM INC.8.09%109 509
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.34%106 009
QUALCOMM32.61%92 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group