Intel : Microsoft Unveils First Lakefield Device and New Surface Lineup with 10th Gen Intel Core

What's New: Today, at a launch event in New York City, Microsoft previewed the Surface Neo, a category-defining device co-engineered with Intel. The dual-screen device will be powered by Intel's unique processor, code-named 'Lakefield,' that features an industry-first architecture combining a hybrid CPU with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. It offers device-makers more flexibility to innovate on design, form factor and experience.

'The innovation we've achieved with Lakefield gives our industry partners the ability to deliver on new experiences, and Microsoft's Neo is trailblazing a new category of devices. Intel is committed to pushing the boundaries of computing by delivering key technology innovations for partners across the ecosystem.'

-Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group

Why It's Important: Surface Neo is the culmination of deep engineering collaboration between Intel and Microsoft to drive innovation in new form factors, such as dual-screen devices. It exemplifies the companies' shared vision of advancing the PC industry by delivering remarkable new usages and experiences without compromising on performance, design and the full Windows experience.

Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield achieves a dramatic reduction in package area - a miniscule 12x12x1 mm - that is necessary for pushing the limits of form factor design. Its hybrid CPU architecture combines power efficient 'Tremont' cores with a performance scalable 'Sunny Cove' core to deliver computing performance and next-generation graphics at low power for long battery life. Lakefield is symbolic of the strategic shift in Intel's design and engineering model that underpins the company's future product roadmaps: enabling workload-optimized PC platforms through the right mix of leadership performance, architectures, manufacturing technologies and intellectual properties.

What Else is New: In addition, Microsoft announced new Surface devices based on 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3. The new Surface devices bring the intelligent performance, rich and immersive Intel® Iris® Plus graphics experience and best-in-class connectivity1 of 10th Gen Intel Core to consumers and businesses in beautiful premium designs.

What They Offer: The new Surface devices are based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors, code-named 'Ice Lake.' Both are available for pre-order today in select markets.

The Surface Pro 7 was redesigned from the inside out, offering great performance and improved graphics with the versatility of a 2 in 1 form factor.

Surface Laptop 3 delivers style and speed with a 13.5-inch display and new colors and finishes.

The Small Print:

1Best in Class Wi-Fi 6: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products support optional 160 MHz channels, enabling the fastest possible theoretical maximum speeds (2402 Mbps) for typical 2×2 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products. Premium Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable 2-4X faster maximum theoretical speeds compared standard 2×2 (1201 Mbps) or 1×1 (600 Mbps) 802.11 AX PC Wi-Fi products, which only support the mandatory requirement of 80 MHz channels.