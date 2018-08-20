Intel : Mix and Match Innovation (Infographic)

Today, at the annual Hot Chips Conference in Cupertino, California, Intel presented details about the company's EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) packaging technology. Developed by Intel, EMIB facilitates high-speed communication between multiple die in-package, and is a key component of Intel's mix-and-match heterogeneous computing strategy. EMIB is used in Intel® Stratix® 10 FPGAs and 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Radeon Graphics.
