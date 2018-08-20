Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : Mix and Match Innovation (Infographic)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Today, at the annual Hot Chips Conference in Cupertino, California, Intel presented details about the company's EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge) packaging technology. Developed by Intel, EMIB facilitates high-speed communication between multiple die in-package, and is a key component of Intel's mix-and-match heterogeneous computing strategy. EMIB is used in Intel® Stratix® 10 FPGAs and 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Radeon Graphics.

» Click for full image

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 19:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
09:22pINTEL : Mix and Match Innovation (Infographic)
PU
08:40pINTEL : PepsiCo says SodaStream to stay local, as buzz builds around $3.2b &lsqu..
AQ
12:26pINTEL : s Memory Business Is Still Losing Money
AQ
10:26aINTEL : Unveils Data Center Processor Plans Through 2020
AQ
08/18INTEL : Acquires Seattle-Based Deep Learning Startup Vertex.AI
AQ
08/17INTEL : and Philips Accelerate Deep Learning Inference on CPUs in Key Medical Im..
AQ
08/17INTEL : Advances the Safe Integration of Drones into US Airspace
AQ
08/17As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
08/17Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
08/16INTEL : Hosts NASA Frontier Development Lab Demo Day for 2018 Research Presentat..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/19PODCAST : Nvidia Turing, ARM CPUs, AMD Threadripper, Intel AI 
08/17The Best Of Times?  Micron And The Industry State Their Case At The Flash Mem.. 
08/17Accenture Makes Two Connected Technologies Acquisitions 
08/17U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spike (Wall Street Breakf.. 
08/17WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spik.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 546 M
EBIT 2018 22 057 M
Net income 2018 19 294 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,35x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 55,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.04%217 178
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 239
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.52%148 606
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.98%106 591
BROADCOM INC-18.54%90 338
MICRON TECHNOLOGY14.57%54 639
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.