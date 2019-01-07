Intel : Mobileye, Ordnance Survey to Gather and Share Map Data to Manage Infrastructure for Smarter Cities, Safer Roads

What’s New: Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ordnance Survey, Great Britain’s national mapping agency, today announced an agreement to bring high-precision location data to U.K. agencies and businesses. Ordnance Survey’s world-leading geospatial and technology expertise will be paired with Mobileye’s automotive camera-based mapping capabilities to offer a new, accurate and customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers across energy, infrastructure and other sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006081/en/

Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ordnance Survey, Great Britain's national mapping agency, will bring high-precision location data to U.K. agencies and businesses. Ordnance Survey's geospatial and technology expertise will be paired with Mobileye's automotive camera-based mapping capabilities to offer a new, accurate and customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers across energy, infrastructure and other sectors. The announcement was made at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ordnance Survey)

“Using maps to improve operations between businesses and cities will help bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads.”

-- Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye President and CEO

Why It Matters: The deal demonstrates the utility of mapping innovation beyond future autonomous vehicles. It is a prime example of how Mobileye’s unique mapping capabilities can extend the value of location data to businesses in new market segments, such as smart cities. The key lies in making such data available to businesses and governments in a way that is anonymized for privacy. Mobileye’s unique approach to mapping does just that.

How It Works: Using the Mobileye technology, vehicles will gather sizable volumes of location data on road networks and roadside infrastructure. The collected data is then cross-referenced with existing geospatial data sets, such as OS MasterMap*, to help develop accurate maps of Britain’s roads and surrounding areas with amazing detail and precision. As a result, Ordnance Survey and Mobileye can offer customized solutions derived from the location intelligence, empowering companies in both existing and developing industries to run a smarter, better-connected business.

Utility companies, for example, can leverage the service to maintain the precise location of their assets on the ground, such as manhole covers, lamp posts, telephone poles and more. By enabling a stronger view into overground and underground assets, these companies can more efficiently plan and manage maintenance needs, support or other necessary work.

The agreement announced at CES 2019 follows a successful year of pilot projects in 2018 where Ordnance Survey has worked with data collected by Mobileye and successfully integrated it into the geospatial database for Great Britain. In addition, a number of Ordnance Survey vehicles have been fitted with Mobileye 8 Connect™ to collect data on the roads of Britain. The pilots are delivering a new level of roadside data that, through the partnership, will benefit customers across the many sectors including utilities, infrastructure and telecommunications.

The new service will also support 5G, intelligent mobility and additional digital services, enabling a fully connected, digital Britain.

Neil Ackroyd, Ordnance Survey CEO, said: “At OS we work hard to enable an environment that supports new technologies and data services across the public and private sector. OS appreciates its role as a trusted advisor in existing and new market opportunities, and will continue to invest and innovate to support our utility customers and in new discovery projects such as CAV, 5G and IoT.

“One key, and common, learning is that detailed and accurate geospatial data is a must for the success of these projects. We envisage this new rich data to be key to how vehicles, infrastructure, people and more will communicate in the digital age. Our partnership with Mobileye further enhances our commitment to supporting Britain as a world-leading center for digital and tech excellence.”

More: Intel at CES 2019 | Autonomous Driving at Intel | Mobileye News

About Ordnance Survey

Ordnance Survey (OS) is the national mapping agency for Great Britain, and a world-leading geospatial data and technology organization. As a reliable partner to government, business and citizens across Britain and the world, OS helps its customers in virtually all sectors improve quality of life. OS expertise and data supports efficient public services and infrastructure, new technologies in transport and communications, national security and emergency services and exploring the great outdoors. By being at the forefront of geospatial capability for more than 225 years, we’ve built a reputation as the world’s most inspiring and trusted geospatial partner.

About Mobileye

Mobileye is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Mobileye’s technology helps keep passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Mobileye’s proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006081/en/