Intel : Mobileye, Ordnance Survey to Gather and Share Map Data to Manage Infrastructure for Smarter Cities, Safer Roads

What’s New: Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ordnance Survey,
Great Britain’s national mapping agency, today announced an agreement to
bring high-precision location data to U.K. agencies and businesses.
Ordnance Survey’s world-leading geospatial and technology expertise will
be paired with Mobileye’s automotive camera-based mapping capabilities
to offer a new, accurate and customizable location information service
to Ordnance Survey customers across energy, infrastructure and other
sectors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006081/en/
Mobileye, an Intel company, and Ordnance Survey, Great Britain's national mapping agency, will bring high-precision location data to U.K. agencies and businesses. Ordnance Survey's geospatial and technology expertise will be paired with Mobileye's automotive camera-based mapping capabilities to offer a new, accurate and customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers across energy, infrastructure and other sectors. The announcement was made at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ordnance Survey)
“Using maps to improve operations between businesses and cities will
help bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads.”
--
Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye President and CEO
Why It Matters: The deal demonstrates the utility of mapping
innovation beyond future autonomous vehicles. It is a prime example of
how Mobileye’s unique mapping capabilities can extend the value of
location data to businesses in new market segments, such as smart
cities. The key lies in making such data available to businesses and
governments in a way that is anonymized for privacy. Mobileye’s unique
approach to mapping does just that.
How It Works: Using the Mobileye technology, vehicles will gather
sizable volumes of location data on road networks and roadside
infrastructure. The collected data is then cross-referenced with
existing geospatial data sets, such as OS MasterMap*, to help develop
accurate maps of Britain’s roads and surrounding areas with amazing
detail and precision. As a result, Ordnance Survey and Mobileye can
offer customized solutions derived from the location intelligence,
empowering companies in both existing and developing industries to run a
smarter, better-connected business.
Utility companies, for example, can leverage the service to maintain the
precise location of their assets on the ground, such as manhole covers,
lamp posts, telephone poles and more. By enabling a stronger view into
overground and underground assets, these companies can more efficiently
plan and manage maintenance needs, support or other necessary work.
The agreement announced at CES 2019 follows a successful year of pilot
projects in 2018 where Ordnance Survey has worked with data collected by
Mobileye and successfully integrated it into the geospatial database for
Great Britain. In addition, a number of Ordnance Survey vehicles have
been fitted with Mobileye 8 Connect™ to collect data on the roads of
Britain. The pilots are delivering a new level of roadside data that,
through the partnership, will benefit customers across the many sectors
including utilities, infrastructure and telecommunications.
The new service will also support 5G, intelligent mobility and
additional digital services, enabling a fully connected, digital Britain.
Neil Ackroyd, Ordnance Survey CEO, said: “At OS we work hard to enable
an environment that supports new technologies and data services across
the public and private sector. OS appreciates its role as a trusted
advisor in existing and new market opportunities, and will continue to
invest and innovate to support our utility customers and in new
discovery projects such as CAV, 5G and IoT.
“One key, and common, learning is that detailed and accurate geospatial
data is a must for the success of these projects. We envisage this new
rich data to be key to how vehicles, infrastructure, people and more
will communicate in the digital age. Our partnership with Mobileye
further enhances our commitment to supporting Britain as a world-leading
center for digital and tech excellence.”
About Ordnance Survey
Ordnance Survey (OS) is the national mapping agency for Great Britain,
and a world-leading geospatial data and technology organization. As a
reliable partner to government, business and citizens across Britain and
the world, OS helps its customers in virtually all sectors improve
quality of life. OS expertise and data supports efficient public
services and infrastructure, new technologies in transport and
communications, national security and emergency services and exploring
the great outdoors. By being at the forefront of geospatial capability
for more than 225 years, we’ve built a reputation as the world’s most
inspiring and trusted geospatial partner.
About Mobileye
Mobileye is the global leader in the development of computer vision and
machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced
Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Mobileye’s technology
helps keep passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic
accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the
driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Mobileye’s
proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed
interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible
collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris
and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway
markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items;
identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights;
create a RoadBook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks
using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping
the data-centric future with computing and communications technology
that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s
engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges
as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the
infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the
network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information
about Intel at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
