INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Mobileye Outlines Strategy for Driving Significant Growth

11/05/2019

Advanced Driver-Assist Business Takes Off; Design Wins Announced; Profits Funding Robotaxi Future

During an investor summit today at Mobileye headquarters in Jerusalem, Mobileye President and CEO Professor Amnon Shashua projected significant and sustained revenue growth for the next decade. The forecast was offered within a broader strategy update that included new data points across Mobileye’s lines of business, an expanded total available market (TAM) and new customer announcements. At the event, Intel CFO George Davis described Mobileye as one of the company’s strategic, data-centric growth opportunities, which is outperforming Intel’s initial expectations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005383/en/

During an investor summit at Mobileye headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Mobileye President and CEO Professor Amnon Shashua projected significant and sustained revenue growth for the next decade. The forecast was offered within a broader strategy update that included new data points across Mobileye’s lines of business, an expanded total available market and new customer announcements. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)

“Intel is participating in an expanded and increasingly data-centric TAM,” Davis said. “As one of Intel’s big bets, Mobileye is a critical part of Intel’s future and is already exceeding our expectations with ADAS revenue today that is funding the future of driverless cars.”

In the 2019's third quarter, Mobileye achieved another record quarter with 20 percent revenue growth year over year driven by continued advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) momentum. As one of the most successful acquisitions in Intel’s history, Mobileye is now Intel’s fastest growing business on an annualized basis. The strength of Mobileye’s business today is largely attributable to a rapidly expanding ADAS market, while its future business will expand greatly with forays into data monetization and the nascent robotaxi market.

“Mobileye is uniquely creating economic and societal value every day of the journey to fully autonomous vehicles,” Shashua said. “Our ADAS to AV strategy sets us up to play the marathon game with self-funding of R&D that will enable us to address key segments of a significant TAM for ADAS and data of $72.5 billion and an estimated $160 billion TAM for robotaxis by 2030.”

More: 2019 Mobileye Investor Summit (Press Kit)

During the event, Shashua announced a Level 4 design win with Chinese electric automaker NIO. NIO will integrate Mobileye’s industry-leading self-driving system to build highly automated and autonomous vehicles (AV) for consumer markets in China and other major territories. NIO will also work with Mobileye to develop a robotaxi variant of its next-generation vehicle that will be exclusively sold to Mobileye for global deployment of robotaxi-based ride-sharing services.

At the event today, Shashua laid out Mobileye’s strategic business pillars and provided deep-dives into Mobileye’s industry leading assets in computer vision, mapping and safety. Other disclosures included:

Revenue Today Through ADAS:

  • By the end of 2019, Mobileye will have shipped more than 50 million EyeQ® chips since 2008.
  • Today, Mobileye powers ADAS systems in 300 car models with 27 OEM partners.
  • Eight out of 11 L2+ systems in production are based on Mobileye technology.
  • Three major market design wins: 4 million new units with a major European OEM; a deal with the largest OEM in India – the second-fastest growing market for automobiles globally1 (after China); and two new wins with leading Chinese OEMs.

Robotaxi Mobility-as-a-Service: Investors and analysts at the event were treated to behind-the-scenes R&D test drives on the demanding roads of Jerusalem. Mobileye demonstrated how its complete AV solution stack is technically advanced with unmatched agility and safety, coping with a wide variety of driving complexities. It is technology Mobileye is perfecting for its driverless ride-hailing business, starting with its Pinta pilot announced last year.

  • The Volkswagen and Champion Motors joint venture announced last year (aka “Pinta”) is on track for operation in Tel Aviv by 2022.
  • Using third-party data, Intel conservatively estimates the TAM for robotaxis at $160 billion by 2030.
  • Also announced today, Mobileye and RATP Group (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) are collaborating toward a long-term cooperation aiming for the deployment of autonomous transportation solutions based on Mobileye’s AV technology. The combination of Mobileye’s unique AV assets combined with RATP Group's strong position in Europe and mobility services expertise enable the companies to explore bringing to market a joint offering for a robotaxi shuttle fleet globally. Testing will start in Paris in 2020.

New revenue from data: Mobileye is capitalizing on its industry leading ADAS footprint with a differentiated, crowd-sourced approach to the technically challenging field of creating ultra-precise maps. Its Road Experience Management™ (REM™) mapping system is unmatched as a solution for autonomous driving, as well as for offering data solutions for smart city management and beyond.

  • Mobileye is now running automatic map creation of the world based on data arriving from BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan and three other major OEMs, ensuring fresh maps. Based on harvesting volumes, Mobileye leaders predict the European Union will be fully mapped by 2020's first quarter, and the majority of the U.S. before year-end 2020.
  • Mobileye’s recent ADAS wins in Europe, India and China expand its mapping reach to the “big five”: China, EMEA, India, Korea and the U.S.
  • More than 20 additional customers joined Mobileye’s Ordnance Survey partnership trial and onboarding process for smart city mapping, an opportunity poised for growth.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

1 Source: Paper on Innovation, Economic Development and Intellectual Property in India and China. Chapter on The Growth of the Indian Automobile Industry, https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-981-13-8102-7_19

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 889 M
Net income 2019 19 571 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,76x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 251 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 56,72  $
Last Close Price 57,61  $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION22.76%250 604
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%261 622
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.68%128 195
BROADCOM INC.19.95%120 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS28.01%113 080
QUALCOMM49.52%103 440
