Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Mobileye is Mapping 28,000 Miles of Barcelona's Roads Daily to Improve Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:48pm EST

Mobileye's Gil Ayalon (right) speaks during the launch event for the Spanish Ministry of Transportation and the City of Barcelona's Autonomous Ready initiative. (Credit: Mobileye)
» Click for full image

What's New: On Monday, Dec. 2, Spain's road safety authority, the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), and the City of Barcelona with Mobileye presented data from the first two months of the Autonomous Ready™ initiative, a program intended to enhance the safety of streets today while analyzing the status of infrastructure to continue improving roads for the future.

'At Mobileye, safety comes first. And for that reason, we are in the continuous process of technological development to protect the most vulnerable road users and to lay the groundwork for future autonomous vehicles. Any city that wants to make its streets safer now can take advantage of this advanced technology to do so. Through the Autonomous Ready initiative, Spain is pioneering the adoption of innovative technology and becoming a world leader in the field of road safety and mobility.'
-Gil Ayalon, Mobileye director for the EMEA region

Why it Matters: Through the Autonomous Ready project, the City of Barcelona and DGT are using cutting-edge driver assistance technology available now from Mobileye to make the city safer, both immediately and in the long term. Equipping fleet vehicles that travel roads at a high frequency serves a dual purpose: Fleets gain a significant safety boost, while the city gains valuable insights into the most accident-prone points in the city where infrastructure can be improved.

Barcelona's public-private collaboration incentivizes city fleets to join the project by providing preferred status to these 'safe fleets' in areas such as parking, access, and loading and unloading privileges. Additionally, these fleets are preparing themselves for expected EU regulations mandating the use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology beginning in 2022.

Barcelona's leaders hope the city can serve as an example for other cities across Spain and the world.

Information on roadside infrastructure harvested by Mobileye-equipped vehicles can be layered with external data, providing cities with actionable data to improve safety and efficiency. (Credit: Mobileye)
» Click for full image

How it Works: The pioneering initiative is intended to make Barcelona safer in two main ways. First, by equipping hundreds - and, eventually, thousands - of fleet vehicles with Mobileye retrofit collision avoidance and mapping technology, those vehicles will be involved in fewer accidents. Secondly, by passively surveying the roads of Barcelona and sending that data to the cloud for analysis, the city can improve its infrastructure and make city streets safer for all.

As equipped fleets travel the streets of Barcelona on their usual routes, on-board cameras collect anonymous information about roadside infrastructure that is then aggregated with external data, such as accident history or weather information. The aggregated data becomes the basis for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the detection of potential dangers and the identification of hidden problems that generate mobility risks. Over time, as these sensors gather more information, city leaders can gain an in-depth understanding of the city's risk profile by identifying patterns of behavior in the daily traffic in which vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians co-exist. As a result, city streets are safer today, while evidence-based infrastructure improvements make for safer and more efficient mobility tomorrow.

By the Numbers:

  • 400 vehicles from 12 local fleets have been equipped with Mobileye 8 Connect™, Mobileye's most advanced retrofit ADAS system powered by the EyeQ®4.
  • Mobileye-equipped vehicles collectively travel 28,000 miles - or 45,000 kilometers - daily, sending data to the cloud about what the on-board camera 'sees.'
  • In the first two months of the project, 240,000 pedestrians and 37,000 cyclists were detected.
  • The equipped vehicles have experienced 668 near-miss collisions that were potentially prevented by safety alerts issued to the driver.
  • The number of Mobileye-equipped vehicles is expected to grow to 1,000 in 2020, and to 5,000 within three years.

Who is in the Intel Partner Network: Today, the Autonomous Ready initiative is possible thanks to the commitment to safe and sustainable mobility of the following partners whose fleets have joined the project: Alphabet, Aquaservice, Calidad Pascual, Correos, Endesa, Gestores 1880 SAU (GESCO), Ferrovial, Obremo, Fraikin, Logista (Nacex Integra2), Línea Directa and Seur, among others.

More Context:Autonomous Driving at Intel | Mobileye News

More Customer Stories:Intel Customer Spotlight on Intel.com | Customer Stories on Intel Newsroom

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 18:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:48pINTEL : Mobileye is Mapping 28,000 Miles of Barcelona's Roads Daily to Improve S..
PU
01:48pINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
01:30pAMAZON COM : Web Services Introduces Graviton2 Server Chip -- Bloomberg
DJ
07:15aINTEL : University of Central Punjab wins Bronze Award at the Intel Innovate FPG..
AQ
03:05aINTEL : 5g
PU
12/02INTEL : AWS DeepComposer Enables Developers to Get Hands-On with Generative AI
PU
12/02INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
12/02INTEL : Why the Decision Against Qualcomm Should Stand
AQ
12/02INTEL : Completes Sale of Smartphone Modem Business to Apple
BU
11/29Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 813 M
Net income 2019 19 590 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,77x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 57,39  $
Last Close Price 57,66  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION23.69%250 821
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%261 335
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.74%128 061
BROADCOM INC.22.20%123 254
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.70%111 042
QUALCOMM44.88%94 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group