Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/12 01:32:06 pm
48.35 USD   -6.41%
01:20pINTEL : Neuromorphic Computing
PU
09:02aINTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/10INTEL : Images the Intel Museum in Silicon Valley
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Neuromorphic Computing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

Neuromorphic computing is a complete rethinking of computer architecture from the bottom up. The goal is to apply the latest insights from neuroscience to create chips that function less like traditional computers and more like the human brain. Neuromorphic systems replicate the way neurons are organized, communicate and learn at the hardware level. Intel sees its Loihi research chip and future neuromorphic processors defining a new model of programmable computing to serve the world's rising demand for pervasive, intelligent devices.

News Images
  • A close-up photo shows Loihi, Intel's neuromorphic research chip. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Pohoiki Beach, will be comprised of 64 of these Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • A close-up shot of an Intel Nahuku board, each of which contains 8 to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic chips. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Pohoiki Beach, is made up of multiple Nahuku boards and contains 64 Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Kapoho Bay is Intel's codename for a a USB form factor based on the Loihi neuromorphic research chip system. Kapoho Bay provides a USB interface to Loihi, allowing access with peripherals. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • One of Intel's Nahuku boards, each of which contains 8 to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic chips, shown here interfaced to an Intel Arria 10 FPGA development kit. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Poihoiki Beach, annuounced in July 2019, is made up of multiple Nahuku boards and contains 64 Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Rachel Gehlhar of Caltech's AMBER Lab and Terry Stewart of Canada's National Research Council are working to control the AMPRO3 prosthetic leg with Intel's Kapoho Bay Loihi device so that the leg can better adapt to unforeseen kinematic disturbances while walking. (Credit: Sumit Bam Shrestha)
  • Researchers at the 2019 Telluride Neuromorphic Cognition Engineering Workshop are working to automate Western Sydney University's foosball table under Loihi control, operating on visual input from event-based cameras. Foosball offers an excellent test for rapid closed-loop sensing, planning and control algorithms, a sweet spot for neuromorphic technology. (Credit: Sumit Bam Shrestha)
  • Mike Davies, who leads Intel's neuromorphic computing program, holds a bobblehead of scientist Rosalind Franklin that Loihi, Intel's self-learning research chip, quickly learned to identify. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Dr. Richard Uhlig is the managing director of Intel Labs. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Rich Uhlig, managing director of Intel Labs, holds one of Intel's Nahuku boards, each of which contains eight to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic chips. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Pohoiki Beach, is made up of multiple Nahuku boards and contains 64 Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Rich Uhlig, managing director of Intel Labs, holds one of Intel's Nahuku boards, each of which contains 8 to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic chips. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Pohoiki Beach, is made up of multiple Nahuku boards and contains 64 Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Rich Uhlig, managing director of Intel Labs, holds one of Intel's Nahuku boards, each of which contains eight to 32 Intel Loihi neuromorphic chips. Intel's latest neuromorphic system, Pohoiki Beach, is made up of multiple Nahuku boards and contains 64 Loihi chips. Pohoiki Beach was introduced in July 2019. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 54 MB) Resources Videos
  • How Neuromorphic Computing Uses the Human Brain as a Model
  • 2018 CES: Neuromophic Computing Mimics the Human Brain
  • Intel's 'Loihi' Neuromorphic Chip in the Lab

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:20pINTEL : Neuromorphic Computing
PU
09:02aINTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/10INTEL : Images the Intel Museum in Silicon Valley
AQ
03/09In Malaysia's Silicon Valley, fortunes flip as virus wrecks trade war gains
RE
03/09INTEL : Tour the Intel Museum in a New Video
PU
03/06INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/06INTEL : Headquarters Images (B-Roll, Photos)
PU
03/05INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/05INTEL : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure
PU
03/05INTEL : Demonstrates Industry-First Co-Packaged Optics Ethernet Switch
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 624 M
EBIT 2020 24 385 M
Net income 2020 20 285 M
Debt 2020 17 421 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 66,92  $
Last Close Price 51,66  $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-13.68%220 950
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.27%260 131
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.75%150 840
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.53%99 438
BROADCOM INC.-22.17%98 255
QUALCOMM-15.46%85 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group