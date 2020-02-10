Intel : Offering Notes; Potential Uses of Proceeds Include Debt Refinancing, Buybacks

By Josh Beckerman



Intel Corp. (INTC) plans to offer notes, with proceeds slated for general purposes that may include refinancing outstanding debt and share repurchases.

The chip maker said in a securities filing that it expects to offer 2.45% senior notes due 2029, 3.25% senior notes due 2049, and another series that didn't have a specified rate or maturity date in the filing.

S&P Global Ratings rated the notes A+ and said its other Intel ratings remain unchanged.

