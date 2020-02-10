Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Offering Notes; Potential Uses of Proceeds Include Debt Refinancing, Buybacks

02/10/2020

By Josh Beckerman

Intel Corp. (INTC) plans to offer notes, with proceeds slated for general purposes that may include refinancing outstanding debt and share repurchases.

The chip maker said in a securities filing that it expects to offer 2.45% senior notes due 2029, 3.25% senior notes due 2049, and another series that didn't have a specified rate or maturity date in the filing.

S&P Global Ratings rated the notes A+ and said its other Intel ratings remain unchanged.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

