Intel : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

On Sept. 11, Intel announced that it is partnering with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG) and a broad array of partners to drive the future of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with groundbreaking technology.
News
Intel Technology Propels Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into the Future
Videos
-
Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC, Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing
-
Intel World Open Esports Tournament
-
Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Yiannis Exarchos, Olympic Channel Services Executive Director
-
Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: #2020Beat
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC