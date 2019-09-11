Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
09/10 04:00:00 pm
51.82 USD   +0.45%
03:27aINTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
03:02aINTEL : Technology Propels Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into the Future
BU
09/10INTEL : Executives Say $1 Billion for AI Research Isn't Enough
DJ
Intel : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

09/11/2019 | 03:27am EDT

On Sept. 11, Intel announced that it is partnering with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG) and a broad array of partners to drive the future of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with groundbreaking technology.

News

Intel Technology Propels Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into the Future

Videos
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC, Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing
  • Intel World Open Esports Tournament
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Yiannis Exarchos, Olympic Channel Services Executive Director
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: #2020Beat

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 419 M
EBIT 2019 22 077 M
Net income 2019 18 597 M
Debt 2019 15 134 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,56x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 232 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,18  $
Last Close Price 51,82  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION10.42%231 998
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 129
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.43%118 663
BROADCOM INC15.79%116 480
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.21%109 925
QUALCOMM38.31%95 077
