Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 03:26:22 pm
59.625 USD   -3.46%
02:38pINTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
01:01pINTEL WORLD OPEN : Path to Tokyo Kicks Off in March
BU
08:39aINTEL : Navin Shenoy Introduces Intel's 5G Network Portfolio
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 02:38pm EST

On Sept. 11, Intel announced that it is partnering with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG) and a broad array of partners to drive the future of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with groundbreaking technology.

News Videos
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC, Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing
  • Intel World Open Esports Tournament
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Yiannis Exarchos, Olympic Channel Services Executive Director
  • Intel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: #2020Beat
Photos Intel and partners announce technology collaborations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in areas including artificial intelligence and immersive experiences. (Credit: International Olympic Committee)
» Download full-size image

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 19:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
02:38pINTEL : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
PU
01:01pINTEL WORLD OPEN : Path to Tokyo Kicks Off in March
BU
08:39aINTEL : Navin Shenoy Introduces Intel's 5G Network Portfolio
AQ
08:06aINTEL : Lanner's Flagship Network Appliances Now Support the Latest 2nd Generati..
AQ
03:29aINTEL : 5g
PU
02/24INTEL : Navin Shenoy Introduces Intel's 5G Network Portfolio
PU
02/24INTEL : Reinforces Data Center Leadership with New 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable P..
PU
02/24Intel unveils new data centre processor, 5G chip
RE
02/24INTEL : Announces Unmatched Portfolio for 5G Network Infrastructure
BU
02/20INTEL : How Does Intel Make Chips a New Video Shows You
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 830 M
EBIT 2020 24 249 M
Net income 2020 20 350 M
Debt 2020 17 282 M
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
EV / Sales2021 3,75x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 67,47  $
Last Close Price 61,76  $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION3.19%264 148
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.16%272 405
NVIDIA CORPORATION16.14%167 247
BROADCOM INC.-7.73%116 482
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.18%113 422
QUALCOMM-5.57%95 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group