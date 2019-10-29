Intel : Project Athena, 10th Gen and Lakefield Drive ‘New Mobile Computing' at Samsung Developer Conference

On Oct. 29, 2019, in San Jose, California, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Ion based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It was co-engineered with Intel as part of its collaboration on the New Mobile Computing initiative with Samsung. The thin-and-light laptop is one of the first devices from Samsung that is verified to the target specification and key experiences of Intel's innovation program code-named 'Project Athena.' (Credit: Samsung)

On Oct. 29, 2019, in San Jose, California, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Ion based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It was co-engineered with Intel as part of its collaboration on the New Mobile Computing initiative with Samsung. The thin-and-light laptop is one of the first devices from Samsung that is verified to the target specification and key experiences of Intel's innovation program code-named 'Project Athena.' (Credit: Samsung)

On Oct. 29, 2019, in San Jose, California, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics. Verified to the target specification and key experiences of Intel's innovation program code-named 'Project Athena,' the 2-in-1 was co-engineered with Intel as part of its collaboration on the New Mobile Computing initiative with Samsung. (Credit: Samsung)

What's New: Today at the Samsung Developer Conference, Samsung announced three new laptops co-engineered with Intel: Samsung's first two laptops verified to the target specification and experiences of Intel's innovation program code-named 'Project Athena' and an upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book S based on Intel's unique processor code-named 'Lakefield.'

'Our partnership with Samsung opens the door to bring PC and mobile innovation together in entirely new ways. Samsung's first Project Athena-verified laptops and the new Galaxy Book S with our Lakefield processor are great examples of the work we are doing together, but they are only the first of many achievements yet to come.'

-Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group

Why It Matters: Through deepened co-engineering efforts with the industry, Intel is bringing the ecosystem together to drive innovation based on insights about what people need from their PCs. The new Galaxy Book devices were co-engineered with Intel as part of the New Mobile Computing initiative from Samsung. Complementary to Intel's vision of platformation - delivering beyond the processor by enabling the full PC experience across silicon, hardware and software innovation - the initiative builds on the companies' history of collaboration, aiming to deliver:

New and seamless experiences to the laptop, including artificial intelligence and graphics

Expanded connectivity capabilities such as Wi-Fi, Thunderbolt™ and 5G

Accelerated innovation on new form factors and richer display technology

About the New Laptops: Samsung announced its first two laptops verified to the target specification and key experiences of the Project Athena innovation program1. With the new additions, 17 laptops have been verified to date. Powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion were co-engineered with Intel to deliver consistent responsiveness on battery, real-world battery life performance2 and instant action. Each one also features the world's first QLED display on a laptop with an ultra-thin bezel for more immersive experiences and will be available in in two sizes: 13.3 inch and 15.6 inch.

Galaxy Book Flex is based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel® Iris® Plus graphics and has a convertible 2 in 1 design with a 360-degree hinge. It's equipped with the enhanced S Pen with gesture control, biometric login and an aluminum body that is built to last.

Galaxy Book Ion is based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors for demanding multithreaded workloads. It has an ultra-thin frame made of lightweight magnesium for the on-the-go professional who isn't bound to a desk.

Both Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available in December in select markets. For more information about Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion, visit Samsung's Galaxy news page or mobile press page.

Samsung also shared details about an upcoming Galaxy Book S based on Intel's Lakefield processor, featuring Intel's Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid computing architecture to deliver the optimal balance of performance, efficiency and connectivity in a small footprint. Lakefield enables flexibility on form factor and design across single, dual and foldable screen device categories. Samsung Galaxy Book S is expected to be the first device to arrive in market based on Lakefield, and will offer Intel LTE support for an always-connected experience.

Samsung's POV: 'Consumers often have to choose between mobility and high-performance hardware when choosing a laptop, but Intel's breadth of industry-leading platform solutions enables us to bring the new mobile computing experiences of the future to life,' said YoungGyoo Choi, senior vice president of the Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics. 'We're proud to launch our first Project Athena-based laptops and to bring Intel's Lakefield technology to consumers.'

More Context:Lakefield Press Kit | 10th Gen Intel Core Press Kit | Project Athena Press Kit

The Small Print:

1 Project Athena targets are preliminary and subject to change. Intel does not guarantee performance of any third-party system

2 Real-world battery life testing conditions include out-of-box OEM default settings along with respective value add software, display brightness set to 250 nits and always connected to internet with commonly used applications installed such as Office 365, Microsoft One Drive and Google Chrome and with multiple tabs open and resident in the background.