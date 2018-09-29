Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 10:00:01 pm
47.29 USD   +3.07%
01:35aINTEL EDITORIAL : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced
BU
01:16aU.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports
RE
01:07aINTEL : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intel : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

In response to recent litigation developments, including today's decision in the International Trade Commission, Intel's general counsel, Steve Rodgers, has written the following:

By Steven R. Rodgers

In July 2017, Qualcomm launched a worldwide campaign of patent litigation as part of its efforts to eliminate competition and preserve its unlawful 'no license, no chips' regime, which has already been found to violate competition laws across the globe. Indeed, Qualcomm has already been fined $975 million in China, $850 million in Korea, $1.2 billion by the European Commission, and $773 million in Taiwan (although the case later settled for a reduced fine) for its anticompetitive practices. Qualcomm has also been found to be in violation of Japanese competition law, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pursuing claims in federal court against it for alleged violation of U.S. antitrust law.

Qualcomm has had a lot to say publicly about its litigation campaign - and about Intel. It has publicly disparaged Intel's products - products created by the innovation and hard work of dedicated teams of scientists and engineers at Intel. It has asked a judge to order a customer not to purchase Intel's modems, claiming, among other things, that Intel's engineers could have made their inventions only by purloining ideas from Qualcomm. It has claimed that its patents form the very core of modern mobile communication technologies and networks, and extend even into future technologies.

It is easy to say things. But Intel's track record is clear. Intel has been one of the world's leading technology innovators for more than 50 years. We are proud of our engineers and employees who bring the world's best technology solutions to market through hard work, sweat, risk-taking and great ideas.  Every day, we push the boundaries of computing and communication technologies. And, the proof is in the pudding: Last year, the U.S. Patent Office awarded more patents to Intel than to Qualcomm.

For the most part, we have chosen, and will continue to choose, to respond to Qualcomm's statements in court, not in public. This week, in one lawsuit, Qualcomm failed to win its case on 88 patent claims it said were infringed by products, including Intel's modem. And, in another case, a federal judge found 'considerable, compelling common proof' that Qualcomm has required companies 'to accept a separate license to Qualcomm's cellular [standard essential patents] in order to gain access to Qualcomm's modem chips.' This is the 'no license, no chips' scheme that has been found to be part of Qualcomm's anticompetitive conduct challenged in so many countries.

As one of the world's largest patent holders, Intel respects intellectual property. But we also respect truth, candor and fair competition. And we look forward to continuing to compete with Qualcomm.

Steven R. Rodgers is executive vice president and general counsel of Intel Corporation.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 23:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:35aINTEL EDITORIAL : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced
BU
01:16aU.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports
RE
01:07aINTEL : Qualcomm’s Rhetoric Pierced
PU
09/28Apple Scores a Win in Qualcomm Trade Spat
DJ
09/28INTEL : Chip Shortage Ripples Through PC Industry
DJ
09/28INTEL : Supply Update
PU
09/28INTEL : 5g
PU
09/27ARROW ELECTRONICS : teams with Intel to develop breakthrough edge-computing stan..
AQ
09/26BETTERINVESTING : Magazine Releases December Stock To Study And Undervalued Stoc..
PR
09/26INTEL : 5g
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28AMD : Intel Update Gift 
09/28AMD : A Sleeping Giant Awakens 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/28AMD -4.5% on Intel's 10nm supply update 
09/2847 Nasdaq 'Safer' Dividend Dogs For September 2019 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 544 M
EBIT 2018 22 120 M
Net income 2018 19 345 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 11,19
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
EV / Sales 2018 3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 55,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%210 723
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.19%162 287
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.73%103 267
BROADCOM INC-4.07%101 472
MICRON TECHNOLOGY8.80%51 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.